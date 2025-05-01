Sunderland will round off their fixtures for the Championship season with a home game against Queens Park Rangers on Saturday as the Wearside faithful prepare to roar their side to what they will hope will be a morale boosting win ahead of the play-offs.

The Black Cats have stuttered to four consecutive defeats since securing their play-off place with a goalless draw at Norwich City earlier this month and will hope to rediscover some form and momentum by ending their regular season fixtures with a win at the Stadium of Light.

As ever, Regis Le Bris and his players will be roared on by an impressive show of support and that will continue into the home and away legs of their play-off semi-final. But how does Sunderland’s average home attendance compare to the clubs they could be taking on in the Premier League next season?