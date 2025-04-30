There will be more than an element of uncertainty surrounding Queens Park Rangers when they bring down the curtain on the Championship season at Sunderland’s Stadium of Light on Saturday.

The days leading up to the game have been dominated by talk of Marti Cifuentes’ future as Hoops boss and Tuesday brought confirmation the Spanish coach, who was suggested as a possible appointment at Sunderland last summer, has been placed on gardening leave.

Speaking in a club statement, QPR CEO Christian Nourry said: “This is naturally a disappointing situation for everyone concerned. I fully understand and appreciate supporters’ frustrations at this time. As a club, we are working to ensure this matter is resolved as swiftly as possible so we can start preparations in earnest for the future.”

Surprisingly, Black Cats head coach Regis Le Bris is now in the top ten longest serving Championship managers after his appointment as Michael Beale’s permanent successor was confirmed last summer - but how long is his reign compared to his rivals across the second tier?

