Sunderland are preparing for the Championship play-offs

Sunderland and Régis Le Bris are stepping up their preparations for the upcoming play-off campaign with a warm weather training camp in Portugal.

Here, we take a look at the key priorities for the head coach and his team after a difficult period on the pitch...

GET RETURNING PLAYERS UP TO SPEED

Sunderland's play-off plans have been boosted significantly by Dennis Cirkin's return to action, while Eliezer Mayenda, Dan Ballard and Romaine Mundle have all been pictured taking part in the sessions in Portugal. Mayenda and Ballard should be both be able to return to action against QPR this weekend, with Mundle on track to be part of the squad for those play-off semi finals.

A week without a fixture is a golden opportunity for Sunderland to get a solid block of training for those on their way back from injury and will be a key focus for club staff.

WORK ON TEAM COHESION

A key part of Sunderland's poor form since the international break has been the upheaval in the starting XI, with the foundation of the team's success through much of the season being the settled partnerships Le Bris quickly established all over the pitch. Sunderland and their head coach believe the rest many key players have had as a result of the rotation policy will be a major benefit against their rivals when the play-offs come around, but a deeply disjointed performance at Oxford left some alarm bells ringing.

Sunderland's game against QPR is a crucial one in their preparation for the play-offs and this week of training leading into it an important one as a result.

IMPROVE DISMAL ATTACKING PLAY

Though it's been a disappointing run of results since the last international break, there have been signs at times that Sunderland's defensive structure and organisation remains broadly good. They defended creditably with ten men for the best part of 90 minutes at Bristol City, and kept a clean sheet under severe pressure at West Brom.

The biggest issue is clearly at the other end of the pitch, where Sunderland aren't just struggling to score goals but to create any meaningful chances. The Oxford defeat was something of a nadir on that front and the Black Cats clearly have a lot of work to do on the training ground.

RESET AND REFOCUS FOR THE PLAY-OFFS

It was a lengthy debrief in the Sunderland dressing room after the defeat at Oxford, with many players having their say in addition to the head coach. There was an acceptance that Sunderland had been found wanting, not matching Oxford's energy or desire as they secured their second-tier status for another season.

The trip if used correctly could provide a welcome opportunity for the group to draw a line under what has been a difficult period in an otherwise positive season, and focus on the challenges ahead starting with QPR this weekend. The opportunity to take a breath and spend some time together as a group knowing what lies ahead should be a significant advantage for Sunderland on their rivals.