Sunderland host QPR in the Championship on Saturday

Sunderland will round out their regular Championship campaign with a home clash against QPR on Saturday afternoon.

The Black Cats are guaranteed a spot in next month’s play-offs, but have endured a difficult run of form in recent weeks, and currently find themselves on a streak of four consecutive defeats.

The most recent of those losses came against Oxford United on Saturday afternoon, and speaking after the clash, head coach Regis Le Bris admitted that he was dissatisfied with both the result and the level of his side’s performance.

He said: "It is a disappointing result, game, performance. We didn't match their energy, they played a style that is difficult to manage and probably not our main strength this season. There were a lot of set plays, thrown ins, direct play. When we escaped the pressure we didn't find the solutions. We only created one chance really. In the end they deserved their win and it's a good reminder for the future for us.

"We are not happy with the result and the dynamic of the team, the way we are playing. The players care about this project and so they want to have their say after. At the end, we have to find the solutions. I expected more from us.”

For their part, QPR are 15th in the table, and can finish no higher than 13th after a relatively mediocre campaign, but took the decision to place head coach Marti Cifuentes on gardening leave on Tuesday evening amid mounting speculation surrounding his potential departure to take over at second tier rivals West Brom.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to follow all of the action from this weekend’s clash...

When does Sunderland vs QPR kick off?

Sunderland will play QPR at the Stadium of Light on Saturday lunchtime in the Championship, with proceedings scheduled to get underway at 12.30pm BST.

Is Sunderland vs QPR on TV?

Yes, Sunderland vs QPR will be broadcast live on Sky Sports +, via the red button, with coverage beginning shortly before kick-off. Viewers without a Sky TV subscription can purchase a NOW Sports Day or Month Membership, which will allow them to watch the match in its entirety. A NOW day pass costs £14.99, or customers can purchase a rolling month-long membership for £26 per month for the first six months. Find full details here.

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone.

How else can I follow Sunderland vs QPR?

BBC Radio Newcastle will be offering live commentary of the match with Nick Barnes and former Sunderland player Gary Bennett. Alternatively, supporters can stay up-to-date with all the latest news and updates from the game with the Sunderland Echo. Our writers Phil Smith and James Copley will bring you all the latest team news, updates, and both pre-match and post-match reaction to some of the game’s biggest talking points.

Can I get tickets for Sunderland vs QPR?

Tickets for Sunderland's clash with QPR are still available. Fans can purchase tickets through the Black Cats’ official website here.

