Sunderland are back in action against QPR on Saturday

Régis Le Bris has confirmed that Aji Alese will be back in contention for Sunderland’s play-off campaign.

Alese had initially been expected to be out for the rest of the season after suffering a serious injury in the FA Cup defeat to Stoke City, but has made better than expected progress and was with the team during their training camp in Portugal this week. Le Bris confirmed that Alese will return to full training on Sunday alongside winger Romaine Mundle, paving the way for both to play a part in the play-off campaign.

“He worked really strong to be back,” Le Bris said.

“It's really a surprise for me, because after the injury, it was clear for me that it should have been a long period to recover properly. But he was really positive, worked well and it's really good for us to have Aji with us.”

Régis Le Bris’s full Sunderland injury update

Le Bris had earlier confirmed in his press conference that Dan Ballard and Eliezer Mayenda would be back in the squad against QPR on Saturday. Though Niall Huggins is still working his way up to full speed after a serious injury, he is also now back in full training.

"Dan Ballard will be in the squad tomorrow," Le Bris said.

"Romaine won't be available this weekend. We don't want to rush the process, but he will train with us from Sunday. So we should have a full squad available for the play-offs, so it's good news for us. It depends on the game against QPR of course, because we still have this 90 minutes to play. We decided to rotate the squad in recent weeks, to give minutes and experiences for some players, to refresh and to avoid rushing some processes as well for others. We should be in a really good place with this idea, because I think playing these games with the level required we need a full squad available and it should be the case. We have many options. Different options are available and it's good for the squad, because we don't know the scenario the opponent will have and it's better if we have many options available, which should be the case.

"It's still early for Niall, because I think he missed more or less 12 months, so it's really massive,” Le Bris added.

“He trained really well in Portugal, so I was happy for him. I think because of t he intensity it's still difficult to maintain the level after so long out. He showed in Portugal he can reach high level, now the question is consistency. You need experiences, you need time, you need to play games, and that's not ben the case for a while for Niall."