Conservative councillor Dominic McDonough has backed Kyril Louis-Dreyfus and Sir Bob Murray in their opposition to the current Sheepfolds redevelopment plans

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland councillor Dominic McDonough has backed Black Cats chairman Kyril Louis-Dreyfus in his opposition to the current Sheepfolds redevelopment plans.

Louis-Dreyfus has warned that the project – in its present form – could have “catastrophic” consequences for Sunderland AFC and the Stadium of Light. He has confirmed the club will lodge a formal objection, urging supporters and stakeholders to join him in protecting the club’s future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sir Bob Murray, the club’s former chairman, has also voiced his concerns, describing elements of the proposals as potentially “catastrophic” for both the club and the city. Sir Bob added: “If these plans go ahead unchanged, they could strangle the club’s future growth and limit its potential to bring further success and economic benefit to Sunderland.”

“The Sheepfolds plan, as it stands, risks stifling much-needed investment into Sunderland AFC and the Stadium of Light at an incredibly exciting time for fans,” Louis-Dreyfus added on Tuesday, backing Sunderland’s former chairman over the dispute.

Following the pair’s comments this week, Cllr McDonough, who represents the Conservatives, has now weighed in on the matter, explaining that he is “appalled” by the Council’s handling of the plans so far and believes urgent discussions with the club are needed.

He said: “Kyril is right to call this out, and I am appalled that the Council have failed to consult with the club on these plans. The Sheepfolds plan, as it stands, risks stifling much-needed investment into Sunderland AFC and the Stadium of Light at an incredibly exciting time for fans. The Council must sit down with the club immediately, listen, and fix this before they jeopardise one of the city’s greatest assets.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In response to Sir Bob, Sunderland City Council chief executive Patrick Melia insisted the development would not harm the stadium’s operations or future growth. He said: “We have held extensive discussions with Sir Bob Murray in relation to this development, and we have acknowledged his comments made over recent months.”

The Council boss continued: “Robust assurances have been given that the proposed Sheepfolds development, as set out here, will not impact on any planned future expansion of the Stadium of Light or in its ability to host matches, concerts or other events. The current planning application for Sheepfolds is subject to a rigorous statutory process, and the public will have the opportunity to comment before any decision is made.”

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

“As we have made clear,” Melia added in response to Louis-Dreyfus. “Through our statement yesterday and our actions and investments over recent years, we are very much invested in the future of the Stadium of Light and recognise it as a key asset for the city.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is our view that the proposals set out for the Sheepfolds neighbourhoods will improve operations and fan experience in terms of matchdays and other events, and we remain committed to working with SAFC about their plans for the expansion of the Stadium of Light – we have held many discussions with Mr Louis-Dreyfus and his team to this effect.

“This consultation process provides a real opportunity for the public and stakeholders to share their thoughts with us as the Local Planning Authority, and we will consider all views and comments prior to the determination of the application.”

The Sheepfolds scheme forms part of the Riverside Sunderland Masterplan, with proposals for new housing, leisure, and commercial developments next to the stadium. While the Council insists the project will not impact the venue’s operations or expansion plans, opposition from the club and fan groups continues to grow.

While the Council says it wants the neighbourhood to “co-exist” with Sunderland AFC, Louis-Dreyfus and Murray have argued that the current layout could restrict matchday operations, impact supporter access and hinder the stadium’s long-term development, with the current agreed “buffer zone” around the stadium set to be removed under the current plans, an issue not yet publicly addressed by the Council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Public consultation on the plans is ongoing, with the Local Planning Authority to consider all views before making a final decision. Sir Bob and Louis-Dreyfus’ position on the matter has also been backed by prominent fan group, the Red & White Army, who also moved to criticise the Council’s current plans.

Your next Sunderland read: Sunderland Council issues fresh Sheepfolds statement in response to Kyril Louis-Dreyfus and Sir Bob Murray