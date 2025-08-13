Sunderland’s largest fan group has backed the club’s owner and former chairman over concerns about the Sheepfolds project

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Red and White Army Supporters Trust has backed Sunderland AFC chairman Kyril Louis-Dreyfus and former chairman Sir Bob Murray over their concerns about the potential impact of the proposed Sheepfolds development.

In a statement, the group said it had “noted” the comments made by Louis-Dreyfus and Murray regarding how neighbouring projects might affect the club’s activities and growth. It read: “The Red and White Army Supporters Trust has noted the statements made by Sir Bob Murray and SAFC Chairman Kyril Louis-Dreyfus regarding the potential impact of the Sheepfolds development.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Naturally, supporters become concerned, when a previous chairman and the current owner of SAFC, talk about how neighbouring developments may negatively impact on the Club's activities and growth. We are all optimistic about the future of the City, as we see the development of the riverside area, a vibrant sea-front and the many other projects that seek to improve the area.

“These are exciting times. And to many of us, the Club is the beating heart of the City. The Club and the City are truly symbiotic, and to see both undergo a regeneration of sorts, is something we can all celebrate and enjoy. Nevertheless, we do find ourselves in a position where fans are raising concerns about plans to construct residential dwellings in close proximity to the Stadium of Light without an appropriate buffer. The plans as presented could be considered a restriction on current operations and the future aspirations of our football club.

“The Red and White Army Supporters Trust, respectfully ask that Sunderland City Council consider their residential development proposals for Sheepfolds, and engage with the Club in order to create a shared vision for the city that works for everyone in Sunderland.”

Louis-Dreyfus has already confirmed Sunderland AFC will lodge a formal objection to the current plans, warning they could have “catastrophic” consequences for the club and the city. Sir Bob Murray has also publicly voiced his opposition, urging the council to ensure any new developments safeguard the Stadium of Light’s ability to host matches, concerts, and other major events.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Sheepfolds project forms part of the Riverside Sunderland Masterplan, which aims to deliver new housing, businesses, and leisure facilities in the area surrounding the stadium. However, the Red and White Army Supporters Trust says it wants to see a compromise that protects both the city’s regeneration ambitions and the football club’s operational needs.

On Tuesday, Sunderland City Council chief executive Patrick Melia has once again moved to reassure Sunderland AFC that the proposed Sheepfolds development will not threaten the Stadium of Light’s future operations or expansion plans.

The comments came after Black Cats owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus and former chairman Sir Bob Murray warned that elements of the project could have “catastrophic” consequences for the club and the city. Louis-Dreyfus has confirmed that Sunderland AFC will lodge a formal objection to the current plans later this week, urging supporters and stakeholders to join him in protecting the club’s future.

“As we have made clear,” Melia said. “Through our statement yesterday and our actions and investments over recent years, we are very much invested in the future of the Stadium of Light and recognise it as a key asset for the city.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

“It is our view that the proposals set out for the Sheepfolds neighbourhoods will improve operations and fan experience in terms of matchdays and other events, and we remain committed to working with SAFC about their plans for the expansion of the Stadium of Light – we have held many discussions with Mr Louis-Dreyfus and his team to this effect.

“This consultation process provides a real opportunity for the public and stakeholders to share their thoughts with us as the Local Planning Authority, and we will consider all views and comments prior to the determination of the application.”

Your next Sunderland read: Sunderland Council issues fresh Sheepfolds statement in response to Kyril Louis-Dreyfus and Sir Bob Murray