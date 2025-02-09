Sunderland contract situation confirmed after Speakman's Neil and Cirkin admission

When do the current contracts of Sunderland’s first-team squad come to an end?

Sunderland’s complete focus is on their bid to return to the Premier League - but there is a potentially pivotal summer lying in wait for the Stadium of Light hierarchy.

After completing the permanent signing of in-form French forward Wilson Isidor during the January transfer window to ensure the former Zenit man is a long-term option for head coach Regis Le Bris, the future of a number of other members of the Black Cats squad will be open for discussion when the campaign comes to an end.

Liverpool youngster Jayden Danns is likely to return to Anfield on the back of what he will hope will be a successful loan spell on Wearside and Enzo Le Fee’s long-term future at the Stadium of Light is sure to be decided by the outcome of his side’s push for the Premier League. Decisions will also be made over the future of fellow loan additions Salis Abdul Samed and Chris Mepham

However, and perhaps more importantly, a whole host of current members of Le Bris’ squad will enter the final 12 months of their contracts during the summer months. The likes of winger Patrick Roberts and young winger Tom Watson, who attracted interest from Brighton during the January transfer window, are amongst those on a lengthy list - but it is perhaps captain Dan Neil and full-back Dennis Cirkin who are highest on the list of priorities for Kristjaan Speakman. The Sunderland sporting director appears relaxed on the duo and has already stressed the Black Cats on-field progress will take priority over the long-term future of any player before the summer break arrives.

As reported by The Echo, Speakman said: “We’ve had those conversations with the guys. There’s no question over Dennis or Dan’s commitment to Sunderland. But I don’t think at the minute, it’s the right moment to be getting into too much of a conversation with them. That’s really just down to the short time period we’ve got to the summer. We’ve got so much to achieve, and we need to stay focused. Dan’s our captain. I think he’s grown into that captaincy role and, as the season has gone on, has become more and more influential. At the minute, we’re really comfortable with where he’s at, we’re just zoned in and focused on these remaining games.”

When does the current contracts of Sunderland players come to an end?

Summer 2025: Enzo Le Fee, Salis Abdul Samed, Jayden Danns, Chris Mepham (all loans)

Summer 2026: Simon Moore, Patrick Roberts, Luke O’Nien, Joe Anderson, Niall Huggins, Dennis Cirkin, Dan Neil, Blondy Nna Noukeu, Jewison Bennette, Tom Watson, Jay Matete*, Nathan Bishop*

Summer 2027: Alan Browne, Ian Poveda, Aji Alese, Trai Hume, Chris Rigg, Pierre Ekwah*, Nectarios Triantis*, Nazariy Rusyn*, Abdoullah Ba*

Summer 2028: Anthony Patterson, Wilson Isidor, Dan Ballard, Jenson Seelt, Leo Hjelde, Romaine Mundle, Jobe Bellingham, Milan Aleksic, Eliezer Mayenda, Ahmed Abdullahi, Timothee Pembele*, Adil Aouchiche*

* Currently out on loan