Sunderland play Middlesbrough at the Riverside Stadium in the Championship on Monday evening

Wilson Isidor has praised Sunderland fans after receiving criticism for missing two penalties against Burnley.

The 24-year-old striker recently signed a permanent deal at Sunderland until 2028 after initially joining the club on loan from Zenit last summer. Since then, the striker has netted nine goals in 26 Championship matches in red and white.

Isidor returned to goal-scoring ways in last week’s 2-2 draw against Plymouth at the Stadium of Light and saw a perfectly good goal chalked off against Derby County after missing two spot kicks against Burnley during Sunderland’s previous hame. After the double miss against the Black Cats’ promotion rivals, Isidor came in for criticism from fans on social media but is taking a level-headed approach to it.

“When you score, when you make win the team, you're the best player in the world,” Isidor said after the game against Plymouth Argyle. “And when you miss a tap-in or you miss a penalty, everyone insults you. But from the Sunderland fans, I receive a lot of messages to say we still love you, don't worry about it.”

Isidor continued after being asked about Sunderland fans’ reaction to him: “No matter, you can miss a penalty. So, it also gives me a lot of confidence. And about the negative comments, I don't care. Until nobody's coming in front of me for saying that, why should I care?”

Sunderland now face Middlesbrough at the Riverside Stadium in the Championship with Régis Le Bris’ side hoping to return to winning ways after the disappointing draw against Plymouth Argyle at the Stadium of Light in their last fixture.

“It could be Middlesbrough, it could be no matter who, we just want to win,” Isidor said ahead of the game. “I think they are just one team between all the teams. We just need to react now. We just need to react, show that we've got the ambition to go up. And, yeah, that's it. We just want to show, no matter who is in front of us, we just want to show that we are better than them.”

Asked by a national reporter whether Middlesbrough vs Sunderland was seen as a local derby, Isidor responded: “As a local derby? No, I don't think so.”