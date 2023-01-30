Sunderland ‘closing in’ as transfer ‘approach’ made

It has been a hugely successful January transfer window for Sunderland, despite not making a signing until last week. The Black Cats have snapped up French duo Isaac Lihadji and Pierre Ekwah, as well as bringing Joe Gelhardt in on loan from Leeds United.

However, Ross Stewart’s latest injury that saw him forced off in their FA Cup clash with Fulham has left the club scrambling for a new striker and it remains to be seen whether Ellis Simms will return to Wearside before tomorrow’s deadline. The Echo understands that the Toffees will only let the 22-year-old leave if they can add to their ranks, while Simms is also believed to be keen to return to Sunderland.

Here is the latest transfer news...

Defender ‘set’ for medical

Sunderland look set to secure their fourth signing of the January transfer window, with Sunderland Nation reporting that Everton’s Joe Anderson will undergo a medical ahead of a move to the Stadium of Light.

Anderson is very highly-rated at Goodison Park and is the current captain of their under-21 side, though he is now considering looking elsewhere for first team football as he remains distant from the first team set-up. Tony Mowbray confirmed last week that the Black Cats are eager to bring in a new defender, saying: “We’re trying to bring attacking options in, we might bring in a midfielder if we can, we might even bring a defender in - let’s see what the window brings in.”

The 21-year-old’s arrival could pave the way for Bailey Wright’s departure after rumours linking him with a move to Hibs and Aberdeen. Despite the centre-back’s heroics during their promotion last season, Wright has fallen down the pecking order under Mowbray and has only made six starts in the Championship this term.

Charlie Cresswell links

Coventry City have made an approach to sign Leeds United’s Charlie Cresswell, according to Alan Nixon. The centre-back has fallen out of favour during his loan spell at Millwall.

Cresswell had started his time at The Den brilliantly but his lack of game time at the moment has caught the eye of other clubs, with Sunderland previously linked with a move. However, the Black Cats’ pursuit of Joe Anderson now makes Cresswell’s arrival very unlikely and he could now instead join Callum Doyle in Coventry.