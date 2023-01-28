'Tremendous': Phil Smith's Sunderland player rating photos after FA Cup draw at Fulham - including two 9s
Sunderland played out a 1-1 draw at Fulham in the fourth round of the FA Cup – but how did each player fare at Craven Cottage?
Tony Mowbray’s side took an early lead when Jack Clarke took the ball off defender Issa Diop before beating goalkeeper Marek Rodak with a low finish.
Sunderland were then dealt a big injury blow when top scorer Ross Stewart was stretchered off with an injury in the first half.
Fulham’s equaliser came just after the hour mark as captain Tom Cairney beat two opposition players before converting his shot to force a replay.
Here’s how Phil Smith rated the Sunderland players at Craven Cottage: