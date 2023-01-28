News you can trust since 1873
Patrick Roberts playing against Fulham.

'Tremendous': Phil Smith's Sunderland player rating photos after FA Cup draw at Fulham - including two 9s

Sunderland played out a 1-1 draw at Fulham in the fourth round of the FA Cup – but how did each player fare at Craven Cottage?

By Phil Smith
5 minutes ago
Updated 28th Jan 2023, 5:15pm

Tony Mowbray’s side took an early lead when Jack Clarke took the ball off defender Issa Diop before beating goalkeeper Marek Rodak with a low finish.

Sunderland were then dealt a big injury blow when top scorer Ross Stewart was stretchered off with an injury in the first half.

Fulham’s equaliser came just after the hour mark as captain Tom Cairney beat two opposition players before converting his shot to force a replay.

Here’s how Phil Smith rated the Sunderland players at Craven Cottage:

1. Anthony Patterson - 9

Made some excellent stops, particularly from Mitrovic and then Willian late on. A really impressive performance. 9

Photo: Martin Swinney

2. Trai Hume - 7

Missed an aggressive attempt to intercept in the build up to Fulham’s goal but competed ever so well and handed the ball with impressive composure. Tenacious again. 7

Photo: Frank Reid

3. Danny Batth - 7

Hardly put a foot wrong at the back, steady in possession and making some good defensive interceptions. 7

Photo: Frank Reid

4. Aji Alese - 4

Had barely trained this week and so was handed a tough assignment against Harry Wilson. Showed good energy but struggled at times and was replaced at the break on a yellow card. 4

Photo: Frank Reid

