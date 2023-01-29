Sunderland AFC news: Millwall boss delivers transfer verdict on Leeds United man's situation with Cats interested
Gary Rowett says Charlie Cresswell will remain with Millwall until “someone tells me otherwise.”
The defender – who is currently on loan at the Championship club – has been linked with a move to Sunderland previously with the Black Cats thought to have a long-standing interest in the England youth teamer.
The deadline for Leeds United to recall Cresswell from Millwall has passed, although an agreement between the two clubs could still, in theory, be reached for Cresswell to return to Elland Road before a permanent move elsewhere. However, Rowett believes Cresswell will stay at The Den.
“We’ve signed him because we believe that he’s a young player with fabulous potential," Rowett said. "He’s shown that in the first half of the season, he’s played in probably half of our games. If you’re a young player, you want to play in every game, you want to play all the time.
"The reality is that sometimes it doesn’t happen through no fault of your own. He’s trained really well, he’s been incredibly professional. I think he’s been frustrated at times by not playing, but that’s part of that journey of being a top player.
"As far as I’m concerned, he’s with us until the end of the season, and until someone tells me otherwise, that’s where we’re at."