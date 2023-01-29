The defender – who is currently on loan at the Championship club – has been linked with a move to Sunderland previously with the Black Cats thought to have a long-standing interest in the England youth teamer.

The deadline for Leeds United to recall Cresswell from Millwall has passed, although an agreement between the two clubs could still, in theory, be reached for Cresswell to return to Elland Road before a permanent move elsewhere. However, Rowett believes Cresswell will stay at The Den.

“We’ve signed him because we believe that he’s a young player with fabulous potential," Rowett said. "He’s shown that in the first half of the season, he’s played in probably half of our games. If you’re a young player, you want to play in every game, you want to play all the time.

Charlie Cresswell of England during the International Friendly between England U21 and Germany U21 at Bramall Lane on September 27, 2022.

"The reality is that sometimes it doesn’t happen through no fault of your own. He’s trained really well, he’s been incredibly professional. I think he’s been frustrated at times by not playing, but that’s part of that journey of being a top player.