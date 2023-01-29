News you can trust since 1873
Sunderland AFC news: Millwall boss delivers transfer verdict on Leeds United man's situation with Cats interested

Gary Rowett says Charlie Cresswell will remain with Millwall until “someone tells me otherwise.”

By James Copley
The defender – who is currently on loan at the Championship club – has been linked with a move to Sunderland previously with the Black Cats thought to have a long-standing interest in the England youth teamer.

The deadline for Leeds United to recall Cresswell from Millwall has passed, although an agreement between the two clubs could still, in theory, be reached for Cresswell to return to Elland Road before a permanent move elsewhere. However, Rowett believes Cresswell will stay at The Den.

“We’ve signed him because we believe that he’s a young player with fabulous potential," Rowett said. "He’s shown that in the first half of the season, he’s played in probably half of our games. If you’re a young player, you want to play in every game, you want to play all the time.

Charlie Cresswell of England during the International Friendly between England U21 and Germany U21 at Bramall Lane on September 27, 2022.
"The reality is that sometimes it doesn’t happen through no fault of your own. He’s trained really well, he’s been incredibly professional. I think he’s been frustrated at times by not playing, but that’s part of that journey of being a top player.

"As far as I’m concerned, he’s with us until the end of the season, and until someone tells me otherwise, that’s where we’re at."

The Echo understands that Everton have accepted an offer from Sunderland for 21-year-old central defender Joe Anderson with permission granted for the player to undergo a medical at the Academy of Light ahead of a permanent transfer.

