The Echo understands that Everton have accepted an offer from Sunderland for the 21-year-old central defender. As first reported by Sunderland Nation, permission has been granted for the player to undergo a medical at the Academy of Light ahead of a permanent transfer.

Sources close to the Everton end have told The Echo that the deal has been finalised at Goodison Park and the player is expected to make the move to the North East.

The Black Cats are also thought to be interested in a deal to bring former loanee Ellis Simms back to the Stadium of Light after he was recalled earlier this month by Everton.

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - NOVEMBER 23: Joe Anderson of Everton arrives prior to the Sydney Super Cup match between Everton and the Western Sydney Wanderers at CommBank Stadium on November 23, 2022 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Jeremy Ng/Getty Images)

The Toffees have appointed Sean Dyche as Frank Lampard’s successor at Goodison Park, leaving the striker’s future very much up in the air after having made two appearances from the bench since his return.

Sunderland’s need for another striker has been increased by the injury to Ross Stewart in the FA Cup fourth round clash against Fulham at Craven Cottage in London on Saturday afternoon.

"There’s a few days to go,” Tony Mowbray said post-Fulham. “I’m assuming Sean [Dyche] is now in with his feet under the desk. Whether they make a quick decision on Ellis Simms, I don’t know.