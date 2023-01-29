Sunderland played out a 1-1 draw at Fulham in the fourth round of the FA Cup and our cameras were there to capture the action.

Tony Mowbray’s side took an early lead when Jack Clarke took the ball off defender Issa Diop before beating goalkeeper Marek Rodak with a low finish.

Sunderland were then dealt a big injury blow when top scorer Ross Stewart was stretchered off with an injury in the first half.

Fulham’s equaliser came just after the hour mark as captain Tom Cairney beat two opposition players before converting his shot to force a replay.

Here, we take a look at the best photos of Sunderland fans throughout the afternoon at Craven Cottage courtesy of our photographer Frank Reid:

1 . Sunderland fans Sunderland fans in action against Fulham at Craven Cottage in the fourth round of the FA Cup. The two clubs will now play a replay at the Stadium of Light after drawing the original tie 1-1. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

2 . Sunderland fans Sunderland fans in action against Fulham at Craven Cottage in the fourth round of the FA Cup. The two clubs will now play a replay at the Stadium of Light after drawing the original tie 1-1. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

3 . Sunderland fans Sunderland fans in action against Fulham at Craven Cottage in the fourth round of the FA Cup. The two clubs will now play a replay at the Stadium of Light after drawing the original tie 1-1. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

4 . Sunderland fans Sunderland fans in action against Fulham at Craven Cottage in the fourth round of the FA Cup. The two clubs will now play a replay at the Stadium of Light after drawing the original tie 1-1. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales