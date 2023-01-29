Silva's side started brightly but fell behind when Jack Clarke pounced on Issa Diop's indecision to run through and open the scoring.

Sunderland created a number of opportunities in an open contest, but were eventually pegged back by a Tom Cairney goal in the second half.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was an intense game, a typical FA Cup match,” Silva said.

Tom Cairney's second-half goal earned Fulham a replay at the Stadium of Light

“We were more dominant, to be honest that was our obligation, but I believe the game was too broken, for me as a manager, to enjoy.

“We conceded a cheap goal, gave a goal to them. We created a scenario where we were being more dominant, pushing them back, and showing the quality to break their organisation and create some chances.

“Overall in the game, I think we have created enough chances to score more goals. But in the other side, I think we gave many, many moments for them as well.

“In some moments we gave the ball away so easily, and in some duels, some challenges, we have to be much more aggressive to not let them create the spaces.

“We lost some important challenges, and that was the part of the game that I really didn't like. I think the space between our backline and our midfielders was too big in some moments.

“That space there between the lines, we gave many times for the shots for the striker to connect, when [Amad] Diallo received behind our two midfielders, and in that situation they created some moments, more than just moments on the counter-attack.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They have that quality in those areas, but it's something that we clearly have to improve on and do much better," he added.

“We were not able to win and to go through this evening, so what we couldn’t do this afternoon, we have to do in 10 days.