James Copley looks at what has happened and what comes next for Michael Beale under serious pressure at Sunderland just seven games into his tenure.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Outsiders will look at Michael Beale's seven-game record as Sunderland's head coach and wonder aloud why supporters are already calling for his sacking - a classic case of the surface features not representing the full picture.

Social media was awash with the clear message of #BealeOut circulating on X (former Twitter) over the weekend following Sunderland's lacklustre defeat at home to Hull City on Friday, after and during which a section of supporters were chanting for the axe to be wielded.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This demand to the board was also shared so widely that at one point on Sunday evening, the hashtag was high up on the trending charts in the United Kingdom. Beale also didn't help himself by deflecting post-match questions about Sunderland fans chanting for his sacking and stating fans should get behind their young team, which went down poorly in the court of public opinion.

Moreover, the popular long-running Sunderland fan podcast, Wise Men Say, ran a poll with a very simple question over the weekend. They asked: "Right, can’t believe we’re here after 7 games but should #SAFC sack Michael Beale? Of the 3,694 voters, 91 per cent of fans stated that they were in favour of Beale's departure. Only 8.6 per cent thought the head coach should remain.

It is worth noting that one social media poll does not represent the full thoughts and feelings of an entire fanbase and there will be variations in thought process and justification from fan to fellow fan but there is no doubting the Wise Men Say's large response provides a significant snapshot of the mood on Wearside currently, especially when you consider that the response for Beale leaving was close to unanimous.

How did Michael Beale get here and is this backlash fair?

You do have to feel for Beale on a human level. The circumstances surrounding his arrival were not ideal. Sunderland fans thought they were getting Will Still - the young and exciting Reims head coach or someone a little left field. Kim Helberg was also mentioned. Rumours of Sunderland being unwilling to pay compensation to get their first choice and opting for the out-of-work Beale also counted towards an underwhelming appointment in the minds of many.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Beale arrived at Sunderland having failed at Rangers and talk of his lofty win percentage record with the Glasgow club did nothing to alleviate concerns among Sunderland fans. Only two things matter at Rangers: winning trophies and bettering Celtic. Beale achieved neither and was dispensed. Despite all of this, though, while underwhelmed, fans were prepared to give Beale a chance but that initial leash is growing shorter by the day.

Kristjaan Speakman also mentioned during his new man's unveiling that Beale's training sessions were some of the best he had seen. Beale is from Liverpool and Chelsea stock in terms of his background and seems undoubtedly a good trainer of players - but after recent results and the regression of Sunderland's performances, fans are rightly asking whether Beale is suited to being the lead man at a club the size of Sunderland with his best work coming as a youth coach or as Steven Gerrard's number two. Sunderland's xG in league games, for instance, has also declined in line with a simple eye test. Beale's team have looked considerably worse since his appointment and fans have noticed.

The man Beale replaced has to be considered too. Tony Mowbray was a popular figure amongst fans, players and staff at the club. His sacking came as a shock to some with many bemoaning the decision. However, we shouldn't rewrite history, there was a vocal section of the Wearsiders' support in favour of change.

Mowbray was sacked with Sunderland three points off the play-offs with a misalignment between head coach and board thought to be the driving factor. Mowbray has now returned to management with Birmingham City, replacing Wayne Rooney, and has had an immediate impact; drawing his opening league game after a last-minute equaliser, advancing in the FA Cup and defeating Stoke City in the Championship last weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With Sunderland's form reading just two wins in six league games, a draw against relegation candidates Rotherham United and losses to Hull City, Plymouth Argyle and Coventry City under Beale; any Mowbray success will likely be used as a stick to beat his replacement with. Indeed, having to apologise for his team's performance after his very first match, a 4-0 loss at the Stadium of Light against the Sky Blues, was not ideal.

Then, a meek and toothless Sunderland lost the Wear-Tyne Wear derby against Newcastle United. In fairness, that was always going to be a tough task but the Black Cats offered little in the way of resistance and tactical flexibility and were ultimately swept aside. Sunderland rode their luck during their Boxing Day win at Hull City with a slice of Jack Clarke magic settling it. Matters briefly improved against Preston North End at the Stadium of Light, though it must be said that Ryan Lowe's side offered little in the way of resistance.

Also to be considered is the general mood around the club and the contributing factor that the serious missteps by Sunderland owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus over the handling of the Newcastle United game, the Black Cats Bar debacle and general poor commercial offering are having on fans. These factors are not Beale's fault, of course, but they are relevant in terms of affecting the general mood of supporters and creating a perfect storm of fury.

Beale has also pointed out recently - as have Sunderland's past two permanent head coaches Alex Neil and Tony Mowbray - that the club's first-team squad needs reinforcements. Beale is limited by the squad provided to him by sporting director Kristjaan Speakman, who is in turn limited in his budget by owner Louis Dreyfus. Everybody and their mother knows that Sunderland needs a goal-scoring striker and an experienced number six. Nevertheless, Sunderland under Beale have still regressed on the pitch.

What happens next for Michael Beale at Sunderland?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When appointed, Beale was handed a two-and-half-year deal at the Academy of Light which means to sack him would cost the club money and would be a glaring admission of a mistake should they decide to act, so his sacking in the short-term does not appear likely, despite fans' demands.

Beale faces a huge couple of weeks in his Sunderland tenure. The Black Cats play Stoke City at the Stadium of Light on Saturday, with a chance for the boss to claw back some credibility, a convincing performance and result are a must for starters. Sunderland fans will, of course, always back the team but will need to see a marked improvement from recent offerings.

Sunderland then play Middlesbrough at the Riverside eight days later. Although not on the same level as the Wear-Tyne derby, a match against the Teessiders does bring with it some added importance. If Steven Schumacher and Michael Carrick - two highly rated young coaches performing well - both manage to one-up Beale with convincing tactical displays then Louis-Dreyfus and Speakman may be faced with a decision to make.