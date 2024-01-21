Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Jack Clarke stated that he is 'extremely proud' to play for Sunderland amid transfer interest from West Ham.

The former Leeds United and Tottenham man made his 100th appearance for the club against Hull City at the Stadium of Light on Friday evening and delivered a lengthy interview in the club's matchday programme before the game.

Sunderland are in a strong position given Clarke's contract situation and the player is understood to be happy on Wearside, with 13 Championship goals to his name this season. However, his good form has once again sparked transfer interest from Premier League clubs.

Burnley made an attempt to sign the 23-year-old last summer but fell well short of Sunderland's valuation, with Clarke under contract at the Stadium of Light until 2026.

“I came here with a point to prove and I think my performances have gone a long way to showing what I can do over the last two years”, Clarke said. “I always wanted to play games but providing assists and scoring goals is what I’ve always backed myself to do.

“Not only am I extremely proud to play for Sunderland, but I’m also really proud of what we have achieved over the last two years. Back-to-back play-off finishes and a promotion from League One has been nothing short of eventful but within that, there has been so many success stories.

“Even though I was happy with last season’s return in goals, I said from the start of last summer that I feel I could have scored more. Whilst it is a great feeling to have bettered that total, I’m really glad the goals have made such a big contribution to this team.”

Clarke added: “I can’t quite believe it’s been 100 games, but this Club has given me the faith to flourish, and we have created so many moments that I will carry with me and for that, I am extremely grateful.