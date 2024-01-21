Transfers: Sunderland 'keen' on ex-Liverpool winger as Jack Clarke's 'long-term' replacement - reports
Sunderland have been linked with a new name during the January transfer window.
Sunderland are keen on Canadian winger Liam Millar, according to fresh reports.
Alan Nixon has claimed that the Black Cats are interested in the attacker as Jack Clarke's long-term replacement. His report states that Sunderland have been 'impressed 'by Millar during his loan spell at Championship rivals Preston from Swiss club Basel.
Millar came through the ranks at Liverpool and enjoyed loan spells at Kilmarnock and Charlton Athletic before joining Basel on a permanent deal in 2021. Millar then joined North End on loan during the summer window and played 21 times, scoring three times and chipping in with four assists.
Nixon goes on to say that 'Sunderland could move for Millar in this window but are more likely to leave it until the end of the season unless a big offer comes for Clarke.' Sunderland are reportedly holding out for a fee of around £18million with Brentford credited with an interest in the former Leeds United man.