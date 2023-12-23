Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Michael Beale issued an apology to Sunderland fans and admitted that his first afternoon in the dugout couldn't have gone any worse.

Sunderland were beaten 3-0 by Coventry City after falling behind on the stroke of half time, and having conceded two goals in a matter of minutes midway through the second half. Beale's side did created some chances throughout the game but their lack of ruthlessness in the both boxes was again on display.

“Today couldn’t have gone any worse, let’s be honest about it," Beale said.

"We have to apologise to our fans and we have to respond in a couple of days’ time. We had the first big opportunity to score in the game and we didn't take it. We had the majority of possession in the first half but we were sloppy at times. Other than the set play where Patto makes a really good save, the first half was petering out and then we make a mistake which leads to the first goal. Our response to that at the start of the second half was actually very good, we create numerous opportunities but we don't take them. The game can be cruel and then we get done [on the break]. We're not clinical enough but we should still not lose 3-0 and I'm not going to make any excuses for it, it's not good enough. We played some good stuff between the boxes and had as many chances as Coventry, but we can't concede three goals. It's not good enough.

“Consistency has maybe been a bit of an issue for the group. That’s our tenth game that we’ve lost this season in 23, and we’ve won. So, at the halfway stage of the campaign, we have to decide what team we’re going to be moving forward. We certainly can’t let in three goals a game, that’s for sure."

The game ended with many of the home support singing Tony Mowbray's name, with Beale saying he had no issue with the frustration on show. He said it is still all to play for this season and urged his team to respond quickly.

“He did a good job here, and I have no issue with the fans showing their affection towards him because he was a man who they were fond of and he did a good job," Beale said.

“Ultimately, that’s now gone and we need to look forward. The team needs to get better results than it did today.

“We’ve got half a season left and we’re still in a good position. We played against a good team today – there’s a reason why they were in the play-off final last year. They lost their main striker, but they’ve invested heavily in the final third.

“I thought today, although we had the majority of possession and more shots than them, they were much more ruthless than us. I thought they were more streetwise than us as well, so there are some clear lessons for us going forwards because we lost a game last week at Bristol where we had the lion’s share as well.