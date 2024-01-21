Tony Mowbray's Birmingham City make 'approach' to Sunderland for attacking midfielder - reports
The latest transfer gossip surrounding Sunderland man Alex Pritchard.
Birmingham City have made an approach to Sunderland for Alex Pritchard, according to reports.
The former Huddersfield Town and Norwich City man signed for Sunderland while the club were in League One and is entering the last six months of his present deal. Sunderland were said to be open to Pritchard leaving during last summer's window but no bid materialised and he ended up staying put at the Academy of Light.
After breaking back into Sunderland's squad this season, however, Sunderland fans are calling for Pritchard's deal to be extended. Fresh reports this weekend from Football Insider, though, state that The Blues have made an approach to the Black Cats for the midfielder.
Former Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray, now manager of Birmingham City, is said to be extremely keen on bringing Pritchard to St Andrew's after the pair worked together on Wearside. Since joining the club, Pritchard has made 115 appearances in all competitions, scoring nine goals and registering 25 assists.