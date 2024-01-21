Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Birmingham City have made an approach to Sunderland for Alex Pritchard, according to reports.

The former Huddersfield Town and Norwich City man signed for Sunderland while the club were in League One and is entering the last six months of his present deal. Sunderland were said to be open to Pritchard leaving during last summer's window but no bid materialised and he ended up staying put at the Academy of Light.

After breaking back into Sunderland's squad this season, however, Sunderland fans are calling for Pritchard's deal to be extended. Fresh reports this weekend from Football Insider, though, state that The Blues have made an approach to the Black Cats for the midfielder.