The Sunderland striker is said to be attracting attention from elsewhere

Former England international Carlton Palmer has suggested that Sunderland could quadruple their investment in striker Wilson Isidor if they decide to cash in on the forward any time soon.

The Frenchman only put pen to paper on a permanent deal at the Stadium of Light last month having initially signed for the Black Cats over the summer on a loan agreement from Zenit St. Petersburg. Despite his relatively recent arrival, however, speculation is already beginning to mount over his long-term future in the North East, with the likes of Leeds United, Tottenham Hotspur, and Crystal Palace all credited with interest in the past week.

For his part, Isidor’s contract with Sunderland is set to run until 2028, and the player has established himself as a popular figure on Wearside due, in large part, to his impressive goal return of 12 strikes already this season.

But with talk of a summer transfer tussle simmering among certain outlets, Palmer has weighed in to claim that it would take a sizeable bid to prise the 24-year-old away from the Black Cats over the coming months.

Speaking to Football League World, the pundit said: "I watched him for Sunderland in the recent game against Leeds United, he was outstanding and has that touch of class about him. His goal was outstanding, [as was] his touch and movement.

"He's having a fantastic season for Sunderland. Sunderland always have this because of the way they run the club, every window there's speculation about their players. There will be no difference coming up to this summer.

"They paid £3 million for Isidor. That looks like a real bargain buy as he's already got 12 goals, he should finish the season with at least 18 or 19 in the Championship which would be a good return. Will Sunderland cash in? They are a selling club, they bring players in and sell. Whatever fee comes in, Sunderland will have a look and see if it's worth cashing in.

"Sunderland want to get promoted themselves and if they do then that becomes a different ball game in terms of keeping the player, who will already be in the Premier League if they go up via the play-offs.

“So what would he be worth? They paid £3 million for him, you'd still put him in the category that Sunderland would be looking for £10-12 million back, which would be a decent return on their investment."

In a previous interview on Isidor’s future, Palmer said: “Sunderland are in the driving seat, with long contract on many of these players. They can set the asking price for Isidor. Obviously, if you leave a football club you want to play. You want to look at how that club fits into your style of play.

“Spurs is a problem, because Spurs will be looking to spend big and bring big players in, so his game time would be limited. But Leeds and Crystal Palace – Crystal Palace we know, they sign good young players, they do well and eventually get sold on.

“Leeds getting promoted, that would be a fantastic move for them, for both parties, because he would get game time and he has shown his composure.”