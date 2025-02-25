Robert Platek was credited with an interest in Sunderland several years ago

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An investor previously linked with purchasing a stake in Sunderland is “locked in talks” to buy League One outfit Reading, according to reports.

Robert Platek was understood to be part of a group who were in negotiations to invest in the Black Cats during Stewart Donald’s tenure at the Stadium of Light, but ultimately, Kyril Louis-Dreyfus completed a deal for a controlling stake in the club in 2021 instead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As for Platek, the American businessman is a keen investor in football, and bought Italian outfit Spezia in 2021, but recently agreed a deal to sell the club. Elsewhere, he has previously owned Danish club Sonderjyske, and is still involved in Portuguese side Casa Pia, who are flying high in the Primeira Liga.

Now, however, it would appear that Platek has once again turned his attention to the Football League. According to the Reading Chronicle the 61-year-old, who has links to a private investment firm tied to Michael Dell of Dell Technologies, signed an exclusivity agreement with the Royals earlier this week ahead of a potential takeover.

Reading also confirmed on Monday afternoon that they have entered exclusive negotiations with an unnamed party, stating that “the structure of the deal should allow for a quick completion”. The Chronicle goes on to suggest that, according to multiple sources, Mr Platek is that unnamed party before adding that “the intricacies of the deal remain under wraps”.

It is also understood that Rob Couhig, who was the previous party closest to taking over at the Select Car Leasing Stadium, remains in a legal dispute with current owner Dai Yongge, but it is not expected that those proceedings will impact the deal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reading’s ownership situation has been a subject of widespread contention in recent years, with Yongge and his sister, Dai Xiu Li, having initially bought the club in 2017. Last Friday, a supporters' group petition asking for MPs to scrutinise ongoing issues went live, and has already reached more than 8,400 signatures at the time of writing.

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

The Royals have undergone plenty of turmoil in recent seasons, including a relegation to League One from the Championship in 2023 following a six-point deduction.

Becky Trotman, from the supporters' group Sell Before We Dai, said: "This is not just about Reading, though we want the inquiry to focus on Reading and what's gone on under Dai Yongge and what's happened under previous owners since 2012.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We're hoping that what comes out after that inquiry will also help inform the people who will put the new football regulator together and inform how the Governance Bill will work , which is being done to hopefully ensure that other clubs don't suffer the same terrible fate that Reading have."