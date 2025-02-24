Sunderland travel to Sheffield Wednesday on Friday looking to bounce back after consecutive league defeats

Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Rohl has confirmed that Anthony Musaba will not be available to face Sunderland on Friday night after suffering a minor setback in his comeback from injury.

Musaba has not played since the 2-2 draw with Bristol City on late January and though Rohl says the former Monaco youngster will step up his comeback in the days ahead, Sunderland's trip to Hillsborough will come too soon.

"At first it looked good, he trained on Sunday (a week ago) but he got a small reaction, now he has had two rejections," Rohl said.

"I hope it is this week, then next week and then before Plymouth he is back. Sometimes at first an issue starts in one part of the body and then maybe with some different movements it goes into another part.

“It is a shame but he is positive and I think he will be available for the end of the season, maybe the last eight or nine games. We are working on it, he is still positive. It is harder of course to have him out of the squad.”

Defender Dominic Iorfa will step up his recovery this week, though Rohl has said that he will be cautious with the 29-year-old who may not be involved on Friday as a result. Fellow defenders Akin Famewo and Di'Shon Bernard are also continuing their recovery from injury, leaving Wednesday stretched in that part of the pitch. Ryo Hatsuse, who recently signed following his departure from Vissel Kobe, made his debut as a second-half substitute in the 4-0 defeat to Burnley on Friday night.

One of Rohl's key decisions will be whether to bring January signing Ibrahim Cissoko into the starting XI for the first time. Cissoko will be well known to Sunderland fans, having producing a superb performance in Plymouth Argyle's win over the Black Cats at Home Park early in the season.

Speaking ahead of the Burnley defeat, where Cissoko was again used a substitute, Rohl said: "(Cissoko is getting) closer and closer. At the moment I'm really happy with his step-ups, game understanding, football intelligence, how he presses, his intensity. It's really good to see this.

"Sometimes the wingers need a little bit more time to adapt but he is really sharp, I like this. In one-against-one moments he is there. Now it's a balance with the games, what we need and how we start the game but I've seen him getting closer and closer. Whether it's Burnley, let's see but to have him, especially with Musa not available, is fantastic."

Sunderland are braced to go to Sheffield without Enzo Le Fée and Dan Ballard, after both picked up hamstring injuries in the 1-0 defeat to Hull City at the Stadium of Light on Saturday. Romaine Mundle and Chris Mepham will be in line to return to the starting XI, while Le Bris is weighing up further changes after seeing some evidence of fatigue in recent weeks.

"Yes, for some players there is probably now the opportunity to help the team and to be connected with the shared project," Le Bris said.

"It's a long journey with many games to play and I hope we can find some solutions. We'll see if some of these players are ready, because I think they will get some opportunities in the coming weeks. With young players, they still need time to develop and the main question here is the level of the team. To be competitive in the top six is different to the middle of the table, where you can make mistakes and learn from them. But at this level, mistakes are different because the consequences are significant. We will have to manage this situation."