Burnley signed Sporting Lisbon winger Marcus Edwards despite interest from Sunderland

Burnley have released a behind-the-scenes documentary detailing their deadline-day capture of Sporting Lisbon winger Marcus Edwards, detailing how the influence of boss Scott Parker helped beat significant interest from Sunderland.

The promotion rivals entered the race for the former Spurs youngster when he unexpectedly became available in the closing stages of the window, with both clubs looking for attacking reinforcements

George Foster-Vigors, Burnley's head of recruitment, explains early on in the club production how he has learned of Edwards' availability and why he is the top target in the closing stages of the window.

"I've just had a conversation with Marcus Edwards' agent, he might be available this window," he explains.

"He's not getting enough minutes at Sporting [Lisbon], and they want to move him potentially back to England to rediscover his form. His technical date far exceeds the league average. With a profile like this, if he was playing every week for Sporting then he's not an option for us. We'd have to get him on the right programme to get him back to peak match fitness and up to his highest level. He's the top option for us at this stage, I think."

The in-house documentary moves forward to a transfer meeting with Chairman Alan Pace and Chief Operating Officer Matt Williams. Foster-Vigors explains that Edwards has decided against pursuing interest from clubs near the bottom of the Premier League, and that his connection with Parker gives Burnley the advantage. Parker knew Edwards from when he was doing his coaching badges as a player at the club, and the winger was in the academy.

Why Marcus Edwards decided to join Burnley over Sunderland

Foster-Vigors says: "He's got options at the bottom of the Premier League but he doesn't want to go to a dogfight, he wants to be part of something more positive. He'd consider Leeds, Sunderland or us that are challenging him for promotion. Scott has had a chat with him and it all went very positively.

"He has spoken to Sunderland, but the fact that Scott worked with him when he was a young boy at Spurs is a good thing for us."

Burnley struggle to match Sporting Lisbon's demands for the loan deal, with club figures claiming that they are not offering the best financial package of the teams interested. The deal progresses when Sporting accept a deal around half of what they were initially seeking, with the 26-year-old making clear his desire to link up with Parker at Turf Moor.

"The one thing as a coach is you want the comfort of knowing what you're bringing in," Scott Parker later says.

"I know Marcus from doing my coaching badges at Spurs, I know what he is as a human, what to expect."

Williams says one club has jokingly told him he is no longer welcome there after sealing the deal, and stresses the importance of Parker's influence.

"If Scott Parker hadn't been the Burnley head coach, Marcus Edwards wouldn't be here - simple as that," he says.

"It's testament to Scott's ability to sell to Marcus where he sees him and what he wants to do."

Edwards made his first league start for Burnley in a 4-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday on Friday night, scoring the first goal of the game as the Clarets extended their advantage over Sunderland in the table.

