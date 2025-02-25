Sunderland were denied a penalty against Hull City on Saturday lunchtime

Former PGMOL chief Keith Hackett has suggested that there may have been a “justification” for Sunderland to be awarded a penalty during their 1-0 defeat against Hull City at the weekend, but has admitted that the incident was a “tight call”.

The Black Cats slumped to an unexpected loss at the hands of their relegation-threatened visitors at the Stadium of Light, and in doing so, saw their unbeaten home record in the Championship come to an end.

And while Regis Le Bris’ side generally struggled to give a good account of themselves, they did have one particularly notable shout for a penalty waved away by referee Farai Hallam. With Sunderland chasing the game, a long ball was launched into the box, striking the out-stretched right arm of Lewie Coyle before being cleared by the away team. Despite vocal protestations from the Black Cats, however, no spot kick was awarded.

Offering his opinion on the matter, ex-FIFA official Keith Hackett suggested that Le Bris’ men had a right to feel aggrieved, but also expressed his sympathy for the referee. Speaking to Football Insider, he said: “I think had the referee seen that there’s a justification to award a penalty kick. I feel that the referee’s decided that there’s a degree of [uncertainty]. He’s only got one look at it.

“There’s no replays, and I’m struggling to say that really is handball. So I’m going to go along with the referee and say, ‘Was it deliberate? I don’t think so.’ That is a tight call, it’s one you wouldn’t want as a referee!”

Reflecting on his side’s performance against Hull, and the Anthony Patterson error that led to the winning goal, Le Bris told a post-match press conference: “The energy of the team was good to begin with.

“It was positive and they tried to start the game properly. The own goal changed the dynamic of the game because after that, the opponent used a low, compact block and it was a different problem. I think we tried to break this low block, but we didn’t find a solution.

“It was disappointing to concede like that. In this kind of a game, silly mistakes can change many things. It happened, and for sure, we have to think about these mistakes because we have to improve our game. It is not like a coincidence now. I am not saying it is predictable, but at the same time, we have to ask some serious questions. At the same time, I think the energy of the group was okay. We tried, but it wasn’t enough to find a solution.

“When a goalkeeper or a striker makes a mistake, it always has big consequences. It is a little bit different if you are a midfielder or a centre-back or a winger. You can miss your cross, and maybe it is a huge mistake, but the consequences are not the same. That is not the case if you are a goalkeeper or a forward, and you have to accept that.”