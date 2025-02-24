Ekwah, Young, Triantis - How Sunderland players are performing on loan this season

Several members of the Sunderland squad are spending time out on loan this season.

There was a hectic end to the January transfer window as Sunderland allowed several players to leave the Stadium of Light to earn game-time during loan spells across Europe.

Young winger Abdoullah Ba moved across the English Channel to join USL Dunkerque and Croatian forward Nazariy Rusyn joined Croatian club Hadjuk Split until the end of the season. Adil Aouchiche remained in the Championship after joining Portsmouth’s battle to remain in the second tier and goalkeeper Nathan Bishop is spending time with League One side Cambridge United after struggling to make an impact at Wycombe Wanderers.

The outgoing quarter joined a whole host of other Sunderland players that have experienced somewhat mixed fortunes during their temporary moves away from Wearside. There have been record-making exploits, memorable wins against league champions and long stints as an unused substitute from 12 Sunderland players that are currently out on loan. But how are they all faring?

Adil Aouchiche - Portsmouth

The French attacking midfielder joined Championship strugglers Portsmouth in January and made substitute appearances in a defeat against Sheffield United and wins against Cardiff City and Oxford United. Aouchiche made his first Pompey start as their upturn in form continued with a narrow 2-1 home win against Queens Park Rangers on Saturday.

Abdoullah Ba - USL Dunkerque

The versatile winger has made just one late substitute appearance for the French second tier outfit and remained on the bench as they claimed a 1-0 home win against Paris FC earlier this month. Ba was not in the matchday squad for their 3-0 victory against Clermont on Friday.

Nectarios Triantis - Hibernian

The Australian midfielder continues to enjoy a fine season at Easter Road and there was a new high for Triantis and his team-mates as they claimed a 2-1 home win against Scottish Premiership leaders and title favourites Celtic on Saturday. Hibs remain in contention for a place in Europe and have also reached the quarter-final of the Scottish Cup. Triantis has three goals and four assists in 24 appearances in all competitions during his second loan spell at Easter Road.

Timothee Pembele - Le Havre

Pembele joined Ligue 1 club Le Havre during the summer transfer window and has made 11 appearances in all competitions. However, the full-back has not appeared in a starting lineup since a 5-1 hammering at the hands of Marseille in early January and has remained as an unused substitute in five of their last seven Ligue 1 fixtures.

Pierre Ekwah - Saint Etienne

The former France Under-20 international has been a consistent presence in Saint Etienne sides since joining the Ligue 1 club on loan during the summer transfer window. After making 20 appearances in all competitions, Ekwah grabbed his first goal for his temporary employers in a dramatic 3-3 draw with Angers on Saturday.

Nathan Bishop - Cambridge United

After a loan stint with Wycombe Wanderers was hit by injury, Bishop joined Cambridge United on loan during the January transfer window and has made four starts for his new club. After collecting just one point from games with Lincoln City, Exeter City and Birmingham City, Bishop helped his side claim all three points and kept his first clean sheet for the club in Saturday’s 2-0 home win against Stockport County.

Jay Matete - Bolton Wanderers

Matete’s latest loan spell of his time with Sunderland came when he returned to League One to join Bolton in August. Since making that move, the midfielder has made 36 appearances in all competitions, scoring twice and providing one assist.

Nazariy Rusyn - Hadjuk Split

The Ukrainian forward departed during the January transfer window and made a temporary move to Croatia. After marking his debut for Hadjuk Split with an assist in a 3-2 defeat against NK Lokomotiva, Rusyn has made a further three appearances but is yet to find the net.

Matty Young - Salford City

The highly-rated young keeper enjoyed a remarkable run of form earlier in the season as he conceded just one goal in nine consecutive games in all competitions after working his way into the Ammies side. However, Young has not appeared in a starting lineup since a 2-1 defeat at Cheltenham Town in late January.

Zak Johnson - Notts County

The Black Cats youngster has made three consecutive starts for the Magpies after making substitute appearances in home wins against Morecambe and Carlisle United.

Caden Kelly - Darlington

Kelly has enjoyed a successful loan spell with a Darlington side managed by former Newcastle United and Aston Villa star Steve Watson. After making 18 appearances for the National League North side, Kelly’s spell with the Quakers has now been extended until the end of the season, despite interest from League One club Stockport County.

Ben Crompton - Tamworth

The young full-back is also on loan in non-league and has made 13 National League appearances for Tamworth. However, his most high-profile appearance came as he featured for the entire 120 minutes of their 3-0 FA Cup defeat against Tottenham Hotspur as Crompton and his team-mates took their Premier League club into extra-time in front of the BBC Match of the Day live cameras.