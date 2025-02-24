The statistical verdict on Anthony Patterson's season for Sunderland so far

Sunderland were beaten 1-0 by Hull City on Saturday

There are no two ways about it, it was a moment that Anthony Patterson will not be overly keen to watch back in a hurry. While nobody in red and white covered themselves in glory during Sunderland’s meek 1-0 defeat at the hands of Hull City on Saturday afternoon, the unfortunate reality is that it was the Black Cats’ goalkeeper who was predominantly to blame for the goal that decided the game.

Yes, Patrick Roberts may have got the slightest of touches to Joe Gelhardt’s delivery, and yes, Luke O’Nien could probably have done better to avoid conceding a corner in the first place, but when all is said and done, Patterson will know that it was fairly tame set-piece with which he should have dealt.

In the aftermath of the error, debate surrounding the 24-year-old’s recent form has once again been stoked by some sections of Sunderland’s fanbase. There are those who question his suitability for the number one jersey, and those who would ideally like to see him challenged more readily for a starting berth by a higher calibre of understudy.

But a closer look at the stats and figures behind Patterson’s performances this season would seem to suggest that at least some of the dissent is relatively unjustified. According to FBRef, the Sunderland stopper’s PSxG, the metric used to evaluate a goalkeeper's shot-stopping ability, is not only +4.8 on where it should be, but is also the eighth best in the division. Granted, those above him in the rankings include the likes of James Trafford and Michael Cooper, who play for promotion rivals Burnley and Sheffield United respectively, but there is nothing to suggest that Patterson is vastly holding his side back in that regard.

Elsewhere, another criticism levelled at Patterson on the regular is that he doesn’t command his box well enough, but in terms of his cross stoppage percentage, he ranks 13th with a tally of 4.9% - higher than the aforementioned Trafford, among others. Again, is he setting the league alight? Perhaps not. But is he hindering Sunderland to such an extent that he should be dropped from the starting XI? The stats would suggest absolutely not.

Likewise, it is often suggested that Patterson’s distribution is one of the more questionable aspects of his game, but once again, the stats show that he is actually performing in the upper reaches of the second tier when compared to his peers. At the time of writing, his pass completion rate is 30.9%, the joint-seventh highest figure in the Championship.

What, then, can we make of these figures? Well, the long and the short of it is that while Patterson may not be shining as brightly as he perhaps could be this season, he is also performing at a perfectly solid level on a consistent basis. Whether that is enough for the barrage of Sunderland supporters who were hoping their side could kick on towards an automatic promotion place this term, only they will know. But at the very least, the stats go some way towards suggesting that Patterson is coming in for more frustrated scrutiny than he deserves.

