Nectar Triantis continues to catch the eye for Hibernian.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland loanee Nectar Triantis has been hailed for his “sublime” display in Hibernian’s unexpected 2-1 win over Celtic at the weekend.

The Australian is currently enjoying a second stint at Easter Road, and has repeatedly shone for David Gray’s side this season, transitioning into a more advanced central midfield role and playing an influential role in Hibs’ push for European football.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Indeed, on Saturday afternoon, Triantis registered his fourth assist of the campaign, and his seventh goal contribution in his last 10 league outings, as his new club stunned the Scottish Premiership leaders and extended their unbeaten run to 13 matches across all competitions.

But aside from his burgeoning prowess in the final third, Triantis also caught the eye with a defensively astute display against the Hoops, recording four interceptions, four successful duels, and winning two fouls for his side, as per SofaScore. And altogether, his performance was enough to earn glowing praise from the Edinburgh Evening News, who wrote of his showing: “Sublime assist for the opening goal. Positional sense is coming on leaps and bounds. Great run of form continues.”

It remains to be seen what Triantis’ long-term future holds, with the 21-year-old due to return to Sunderland at the end of the season upon the expiration of his current loan agreement. Addressing the prospect of a permanent deal for the player, Hibs boss Gray recently told the Edinburgh Evening News: “Obviously he's doing really well at the moment. With Nectar, he's obviously contracted to a Championship club. They're doing really well as well, Sunderland, so a lot will probably depend on what happens with them. They have aspirations to try and get promoted to the Premier League.

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He's still there next season, so what does that look like for Nectar? There are loads of ifs and buts on how that can change moving forward. One thing I would say from our point of view is I think he's doing really well, which is great, the fact we're talking about him, the fact that he's getting better all the time in that position and he's enjoying football. So that's the biggest thing I take out of it. He's learning, he's getting better all the time, he's desperate to keep improving and he's enjoying himself and training every day. So he's in a good place and hopefully that can continue.”

As for Triantis himself, he is relishing his time north of the border, stating in a recent interview: “I am loving every moment with Hibs, I think everyone can see that from my performances. My whole game is developing to a new level. I feel like a different player to last season. The biggest challenge has been overcoming adversity. I have had a lot of growing up to do but I am constantly working hard to continue this momentum.”

Your next Sunderland read: Championship manager name-drops Sunderland star after Leeds United transfer links