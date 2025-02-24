Philippe Clement was sacked as Rangers boss over the weekend with a caretaker boss set to be appointed

Former Sunderland midfielder Alex Rae has been linked with the vacant Rangers job in a caretaker capacity.

The Scot joined Sunderland for around £1million in 1998 and was part of the side that won promotion to the Premier League under Peter Reid. The midfielder played 114 times in the league for the Black Cats before moving to Wolves for £1.3million in 2001.

The 55-year-old has managed Dundee and St Mirren since hanging up his boots and has also been on the coaching staff at Rangers, MK Dons, Reading and Blackpool over the years. However, after the sacking of Gers boss Philippe Clement, Rae has been linked with a return to the Ibrox club. Rae played for Rangers and was part of Michael Beale’s coaching staff. The Sun note that Rae is in contention to take the first team on a caretaker basis.

After Clement was sacked, a statement from Rangers read: "The club would like to put on record their sincere thanks to Philippe for his hard work and dedication during his spell in charge. A further update from the club will follow in due course."

Clement joined Rangers in October 2023 following ex-Sunderland boss Michael Beale's 10-month stint in Glasgow. Clement won the League Cup and led the team to the top of the Premiership, but results this season have been poor, and he has now been sacked. Ex-Gers boss Steven Gerrard, who has won a title with the club previously, has been named as the favourite to return to the club on a permanent basis.