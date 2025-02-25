The Costa Rica international has struggled to nail down a regular spot at Sunderland

Jewison Bennette’s nightmare at Sunderland could be coming to an end.

The Costa Rica international has struggled to nail down a regular spot at Sunderland, having signed for the club in 2022. Bennette has shown some flashes of quality, scoring a goal for the first team away at Watford and assisting Chris Rigg’s first league strike at the Stadium of Light versus Southampton.

After a poor loan move to Greek side Aris last season, the 20-year-old has failed to break into current senior head coach Régis Le Bris’ squad during the 2024-25 campaign and was given the green light to leave the club during the winter transfer window.

League One club Charlton Athletic came in for the winger-turned-left-back on deadline day but missed out on signing Bennette after running out of time to conclude the deal as the 11pm trading curfew came and went without the papers being signed.

However, reports have now claimed that Football Club LNZ Cherkasy, who play in the Ukrainian top-flight, are in negotiations regarding a deal, though it is not clear whether permanent or on loan. Journalist Kevin Jimenez, who broke the news that Bennette was signing for Sunderland initially, wrote on social media: “CRUkraine's LNZ is interested in Jewison Bennette, negotiations ongoing.”

What have Sunderland figures said about Jewison Bennette recently?

When asked about Bennette after Sunderland under-21s win against Wolves at the Academy of Light after the window had closed, Murty said: “We feel for him. We talked to him. Obviously, we've got a close relationship with Jewi. We've known him for a long time now and, on a human level, when you look at that and dealing with that disappointment, we just have to be someone that they can talk to.

“When we see that kind of thing happen, we have to put aside the performance part of it and the football part of it and just make sure as a person they're okay. That's what we're trying to do. Jewi's generally a bubbly kind of guy so we'll make sure that we keep an eye on him over the next couple of weeks.”