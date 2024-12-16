A former Sunderland manager has been linked with a managerial vacancy in the Championship.

Former Sunderland manager Alex Neil is said to be under consideration to take charge at Championship rivals Millwall.

The Lions confirmed they were to part company with manager Neil Harris last week and his reign officially came to an end on Saturday when an Emmanuel Latte Lath goal condemned them to a narrow defeat at Middlesbrough. Speaking after the game, Harris reflected on his ten-month reign and praised the squad he is now leaving before as he looks forward to a break.

He told BBC London: "I'll have Christmas with the family and it's an opportunity to get out and see some friends in football and seeing training and matches at different levels. I'll be watching my local team Southend so just look forward to that period and then the future – who knows.

“We've had a successful 10 months and I feel we leave the club in really good hands and safe position, so I'm disappointed today but still extremely proud. It's been difficult for the lads because they're losing their leader and it's difficult for them to understand why, and where they're going next. We've tried to bridge that gap with humility, honesty and love as I care about the players, they're really good lads."

With thoughts now turning towards Harris’ successor, The Mirror have now reported the Lions hierarchy are said to be considering several possible replacements. Former Stoke City manager Steven Schumacher and current Wycombe Wanderers boss Matt Bloomfield are both said to be ‘in contention’ for the role. Lincoln City’s Michael Skubala and Stockport County manager Dave Challinor are also suggested as possible targets and former Sunderland boss Alex Neil is also thrown into the mix as one target that ‘could also be spoken to by the Lions hierarchy’.

Neil was named as Black Cats boss in February 2022 and helped guide the Black Cats back into the Championship within three months after Ross Stewart and Elliott Embleton scored in a League One play-off final win against Wycombe. However, Neil had left the club within the first month of the following season after accepting an offer to succeed former Newcastle United forward Michael O’Neill as manager of Stoke City. Neil’s managerial reign with the Potters would last just 16 months and he has been out of work since his departure was confirmed in the aftermath of a 1-0 defeat against Sheffield Wednesday in December 2023.