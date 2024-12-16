Sunderland were namedropped after Amad’s superb winning goal against Manchester City in the Premier League

Former Sunderland loanee Amad Diallo produced a display of the highest quality for Manchester United against local rivals Manchester City on Sunday afternoon.

The attacker was a constant threat for Rumen Amorim’s side, and with the score reading 1-0 to Manchester City towards the end of the clash, Amad won a penalty, which was converted by captain Bruno Fernandes. But the Ivorian wasn’t done there and netted the winner in stoppage time with a superb touch and finish past Ederson.

After the game, Sunderland was namedropped by Sky Sports pundit Micah Richards, who was covering the game alongside Roy Keane. Amad spent the 2022-23 season on loan at the club and quickly developed into a fan favourite under the guidance of Tony Mowbray.

“He’s [Diallo] also versatile as well, he can play in a front three, he can play wing-back, I think he’s the best player for Man United,” Richards said on Sky Sports after the game last night.

“Taking it all into consideration, the new manager, how young he is, he’s just 22 years of age, he was very good at Sunderland, scored a lot of goals, clearly made the step up.

“I just enjoy watching him in terms of his endeavour, his workrate, the way he runs in behind, the way he’s not afraid to go at somebody.”