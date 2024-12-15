There were dramatic scenes on Saturday as Sunderland produced a stunning turnaround to overturn a two-goal deficit and claim all three points from their visit to Swansea City.
The Swans made a fast-paced start to the contest and appeared to be on their way to a comfortable win as Zan Vipotnik gave them a two-goal lead before the midway point of the first-half had been reached. Dan Ballard got Sunderland back into the game just before the half-hour mark and Dan Neil restored parity with an eye-catching effort with just under quarter of an hour remaining.
That set the scene for Jobe Bellingham to take centre-stage as the England Under-21 international grabbed the winning goal just two minutes later to set off jubilant scenes in the away end at the Swansea.com Stadium.
The win ensured Regis Le Bris’ side moved to within two points of the automatic promotion places - but what has it done for their chances of claiming promotion into the Premier League?
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.