There were dramatic scenes on Saturday as Sunderland produced a stunning turnaround to overturn a two-goal deficit and claim all three points from their visit to Swansea City.

The Swans made a fast-paced start to the contest and appeared to be on their way to a comfortable win as Zan Vipotnik gave them a two-goal lead before the midway point of the first-half had been reached. Dan Ballard got Sunderland back into the game just before the half-hour mark and Dan Neil restored parity with an eye-catching effort with just under quarter of an hour remaining.

That set the scene for Jobe Bellingham to take centre-stage as the England Under-21 international grabbed the winning goal just two minutes later to set off jubilant scenes in the away end at the Swansea.com Stadium.