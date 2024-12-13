The latest transfer talk from Sunderland and their rivals across the Championship.

Sunderland have been told they would be ‘crazy’ to sell midfielder Jobe Bellingham during the January transfer window.

The former Birmingham City youngster has made a positive impact since joining the Black Cats in a £1m deal during the summer of 2023 and has made rapid progress for club and country. After scoring seven goals and providing one assist in 47 appearances in all competitions during his first season at the Stadium of Light, Bellingham has continued to impress during the current campaign with two goals and two assists in 17 games. His performances led to the 19-year-old receiving a maiden call-up to the England Under-21 squad and he earned his first two caps in draws against Spain and the Netherlands during last month’s international break.

There has been speculation suggesting several clubs are monitoring Bellingham’s progress after the likes of Borussia Dortmund and Brentford were both said to be keen on the young midfielder. However, former Leeds United and Sheffield Wednesday star Carlton Palmer has insisted the Black Cats must retain his services if they are to claim promotion into the Premier League.

He told Football League World: “Brentford have retained an interest in Jobe Bellingham. There are a lot of clubs monitoring Jobe Bellingham, not just Jobe Bellingham, a lot of the young players at Sunderland who have covered themselves in a lot of glory so far this season. We know what Sunderland’s mantra is, we know what their ethos is, developing young players to get them in cheap and sell them on big when they’ve done well.

“But, Bellingham is having a fine season again for Sunderland, he’ll be hoping that he can help them get promotion to the Premier League. If they get promotion, there’s no problem, he’d be happy to stay and play in the Premier League. I think offers will come in, Sunderland’s resolve will be tested in the January transfer window. But, like I said, they would be crazy to sell him in the January transfer window.”

Leeds United update given in race for Aston Villa prospect

Aston Villa youngster Louie Barry has been linked with a loan move to several Championship clubs in recent weeks as he continues to shine during a loan stint with League One club Stockport County.

The 21-year-old has scored 15 goals and provided one assist in 20 appearances during the opening four months of the season and has played a lead role in helping Dave Challinor’s side push their way into the third tier play-off places. However, his progress with the Hatters has also led to claims Villa could recall the forward from his loan and look to send him to a Championship club during the second half of the season. Sunderland, Middlesbrough and Leeds United have been suggested as possible suitors - but a recent report has revealed the latter of that trio do not see Barry as a priority.

Football Insider have claimed the Whites want to sign an ‘out-and-out striker’ during the January transfer window and are ‘focusing on other options’, rather than pursuing Barry when the winter trading period opens for business next month.