Sunderland conclude another hectic week of Championship football in South Wales on Saturday when they face Swansea City.
With Tommy Watson ruled out for eight weeks, there are some big decisions for Regis Le Bris to make. Here’s what we think he might do, both from the start and on his substitutes bench...
1. GK - Anthony Patterson
Kept three clean sheets in a row and little doubt he'll start in this game. Playing well. | Frank Reid
2. RB - Trai Hume
Sunderland might want to rest him at some stage as he manages a hip issue but injuries elsewhere mean he'll likely continue for now. Photo: George Wood
3. CB - Chris Mepham
Continues to be a crucial part of the XI and no doubt over his place with Dan Ballard still sidelined. Has had two brilliant games and though Le Bris might want to rest him at some point, he doesn't really have the option to do so right now. | Richard Sellers/PA Wire
4. CB - Luke O'Nien
Like Mepham, superb in the last couple of games and likely to continue here. | Frank Reid
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.