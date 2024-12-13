The EFL have confirmed their match officials for Sunderland's away game at Championship rivals Swansea City.

Sunderland will hope to boost their push for promotion into the Premier League with a win at Swansea City on Saturday afternoon.

The Black Cats have taken four points from home games against Stoke City and Bristol City earlier this week and that has kept them within touching distance of the likes of Sheffield United, Burnley and Leeds United as the hectic festive fixture schedule lies in wait. However, a trip to face Luke Williams’ side will provide a tough test for Sunderland as the Swans lie just five points and three places from the play-off zone. There could be one good omen for Regis Le Bris and his squad after the EFL revealed their official appointments for the game.

The governing body have confirmed Hampshire-based official Andy Davies will be the man in the middle for Saturday’s game and he will be assisted by Lee Venamore and George Byrne, with Ollie Yates on fourth official duties. Intriguingly, Davies oversaw the Black Cats last visit to Wales as goals from Luke O’Nien and Jack Clarke helped get the Regis Le Bris era underway with a 2-0 win at Cardiff City on the opening day of the Championship season. However, the 45-year-old was also referee when Sunderland fell to a 2-1 defeat at Watford in September as a late Tom Dele-Bisharu penalty ensured the Black Cats emerged empty-handed from their visit to Vicarage Road.

Davies was also the man in the middle for two Sunderland win’s last season as Niall Huggins and Abdoullah Ba netted in a 2-0 home victory against Watford and a 3-1 triumph against Stoke City. Davies has refereed nine Championship fixtures so far this season and has handed out 29 yellow cards and awarded two penalties. However, he is yet to dish out any red cards during that time.