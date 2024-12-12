Sunderland drew 1-1 at home to Bristol City last time out. Patrick Roberts scored a late equaliser for the Black Cats as they got another point on the board. The North East outfit turned to Regis Le Bris as their new manager in the summer and he arrived in England as a bit of an unknown quantity. He has adapted well to life in the Championship since then.
Sunderland are sat in fourth place in the table after the first 20 fixtures and are in the play-offs with Burnley, Middlesbrough and Blackburn Rovers. Sheffield United and Leeds United sit first and second, respectively. Here is a look at the latest bookies’ odds for the Championship title....
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.