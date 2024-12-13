The Sunderland and Swansea City team and injury news with thirteen ruled out and one doubt- gallery

Phil Smith
By Phil Smith

Sunderland AFC Writer

Published 13th Dec 2024, 09:00 BST

Sunderland are back in Championship action when they face Swansea City on Saturday afternoon

Sunderland are looking to end another busy week on a high when they travel to face Swansea City on Saturday afternoon.

It will be a big test for Regis Le Bris and his side against an improving Swans outfit, fresh off an excellent win in midweek. Both bosses have a number of injury concerns to contend with, so here’s all the latest team news as we have it.

Roberts was brought off midway through the first half of the win over Cardiff City and after experiencing some muscle tightness, but has since been passed fit to plat against Preston and could even start. A big boost.

1. Patrick Roberts - available

Roberts was brought off midway through the first half of the win over Cardiff City and after experiencing some muscle tightness, but has since been passed fit to plat against Preston and could even start. A big boost. | Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Poveda missed last week's 2-1 win over Sheffield Wednesday after picking up an injury in training shortly before the game. Le Bris has since confirmed that he will absent for around a month and possibly longer. Another big blow in a frustrating season.

2. Ian Poveda - out

Poveda missed last week's 2-1 win over Sheffield Wednesday after picking up an injury in training shortly before the game. Le Bris has since confirmed that he will absent for around a month and possibly longer. Another big blow in a frustrating season. | Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Midfielder has been ruled out until after the international break with a calf issue.

3. Ali McCann - out

Midfielder has been ruled out until after the international break with a calf issue. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Le Bris confirmed on Thursday that Le Fee is making good progress in his recovery from injury and could even be back after the March international break. That would be a big boost for Sunderland.

4. Enzo Le Fee - out

Le Bris confirmed on Thursday that Le Fee is making good progress in his recovery from injury and could even be back after the March international break. That would be a big boost for Sunderland. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Swansea City
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice