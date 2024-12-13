Sunderland are looking to end another busy week on a high when they travel to face Swansea City on Saturday afternoon.
It will be a big test for Regis Le Bris and his side against an improving Swans outfit, fresh off an excellent win in midweek. Both bosses have a number of injury concerns to contend with, so here’s all the latest team news as we have it.
1. Patrick Roberts - available
Roberts was brought off midway through the first half of the win over Cardiff City and after experiencing some muscle tightness, but has since been passed fit to plat against Preston and could even start. A big boost. | Frank Reid
2. Ian Poveda - out
Poveda missed last week's 2-1 win over Sheffield Wednesday after picking up an injury in training shortly before the game. Le Bris has since confirmed that he will absent for around a month and possibly longer. Another big blow in a frustrating season. | Frank Reid
3. Ali McCann - out
Midfielder has been ruled out until after the international break with a calf issue. | Getty Images
4. Enzo Le Fee - out
Le Bris confirmed on Thursday that Le Fee is making good progress in his recovery from injury and could even be back after the March international break. That would be a big boost for Sunderland. | Getty Images
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.