Newcastle United will face Bromley in the 3rd Round of the FA Cup on Sunday 12 January (3pm kick-off).

Eddie Howe’s side defeated local rivals Sunderland at this stage of last year’s competition, eventually falling to Manchester City in the Quarter-Finals. This time around sees them given a home tie for the first time since 2022 - against a Bromley side who will be playing in the FA Cup Third Round for the first time in their history.

The clash will mark the first ever meeting between the two clubs as well as a return to Tyneside for former Newcastle United goalkeeping coach Andy Woodman. The 53-year-old took charge of the Ravens in March 2021 and guided them to promotion to League Two last season.

Woodman spent four-and-a-half years as goalkeeping coach at Newcastle United, first under Alan Pardew and then John Carver before he moved to Selhurst Park to reunite with Pardew at Crystal Palace. Speaking about drawing the Magpies in the FA Cup, Woodman admitted he had a ‘weird feeling’ that a meeting with his former employers was on the cards.

As picked up by London News Online, Woodman said: “It was bizarre. I didn’t have time to jump around. I had this weird feeling we were going to get Newcastle all along – I kept saying it.

“As the balls were going down, I thought to myself: ‘This is getting more and more realistic.’ I got messages from all the staff still there at Newcastle – it was great. It’s going to be nice to go back to a club where I have so many fond memories.

“I look at Newcastle as working for one of the biggest clubs in Europe. People will argue that they haven’t won much, but it’s such a brilliant club.

“The passion that runs through the place and the whole city is brilliant. I have a real deep affection for Newcastle – it means everything to me.”

Ahead of that meeting, Bromley have also confirmed that American businessman Anthony Serafino has acquired a minority stake in the club. A bumper following from Bromley is expected on January 11 with the fourth-tier outfit receiving an allocation of 4,900 tickets.