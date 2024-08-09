Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The highly-rated forward has agreed a deal to join the Premier League club.

Former Sunderland youngster Mason Cotcher has reportedly landed a move to Champions League qualifiers Aston Villa over 12 months on from his last Black Cats academy appearance.

The England youth international opted against signing a professional contract with the Black Cats last summer and has attracted interest from a whole host of clubs in England and Scotland over the last year. The likes of Arsenal, Leeds United, Brighton and Hove Albion and Rangers all attempted to secure a deal with the youngster but none of the interested parties were able to conclude an agreement with Cotcher. There would have also been a requirement to agree a compensation package with Sunderland before Cotcher could officially sign for a new club.

However, that all looks set to change after journalist Fabrizio Romano reported Cotcher has now agreed a three-year deal with Villa and revealed the deal is to be signed by the end of Friday. He said: “Understand Aston Villa have now agreed on deal to sign England U17 striker Mason Cotcher from Sunderland. Contract until June 2027 to be signed today at Villa.”

That comes just days after the Telegraph’s Mike McGrath reported Villa, who are preparing for their first season in the Champions League, had come to a financial agreement with Sunderland and stressed the deal was likely to be finalised over the weekend. It remains to been seen whether Cotcher will play any part in Unai Emery’s first-team plans during his first season with the club or if the highly-rated forward will continue his development within Villa’s academy setup.

The highly-rated youngster was viewed as one of the hottest prospects at the Academy of Light and impressed as his side came out second best to Manchester City in a Premier League Under-18s title race during the 2022/23 season. Cotcher was named in a senior squad for the first time when goals from Luke O’Nien and Ross Stewart helped Sunderland to a 2-1 win in an FA Cup third round tie against Shrewsbury Town in January 2023 - although the young forward remained on the bench alongside fellow academy stars Tommy Watson and Ben Middlemas before departing Wearside without making a first-team appearance.