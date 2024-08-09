Sunderland and Cardiff City team and injury news with ten out and two doubts: Photo gallery

Phil Smith
By Phil Smith

Sunderland AFC Writer

Published 9th Aug 2024

Sunderland begin their Championship campaign against Cardiff City on Saturday lunchtime

Sunderland and Cardiff City meet in South Wales on Saturday lunchtime as the new Championship campaign gets under way.

Both teams have high ambitions for the new season, with Bluebirds fans enthused about the club’s summer transfer business and pleased to have some long overdue managerial stability as Erol Bulut takes charge of his second campaign. While the arrival of Regis Le Bris at Sunderland means there are probably more unknowns with the Black Cats, they have a core of players who have shown they can thrive at Championship level. Both bosses, though, are without a number of players for this game whether it be due to injury or match fitness issues. Here, we run you through everything you need to know across both teams...

Defender is currently sidelined with an injury picked up on the opening weekend of pre-season but will return to light training next week. Will miss the next couple but not too far away.

1. Dan Ballard - Out

Defender is currently sidelined with an injury picked up on the opening weekend of pre-season but will return to light training next week. Will miss the next couple but not too far away.

Poveda is not yet fully match fit following his arrival as a free agent but Le Bris has said that he should be available soon. Unlikely to be involved as soon as this weekend.

2. Ian Poveda - major doubt

Poveda is not yet fully match fit following his arrival as a free agent but Le Bris has said that he should be available soon. Unlikely to be involved as soon as this weekend.

Ugbo missed out on the squad for opening day as the paperwork around his move from Troyes had not been processed in time. Came off the bench during the Carabao Cup win over Hull City and so is likely to have a big part to play here - albeit probably as an impact sub. A Sunderland target at one stage this summer.

3. Ike Ugbo - available

Ugbo missed out on the squad for opening day as the paperwork around his move from Troyes had not been processed in time. Came off the bench during the Carabao Cup win over Hull City and so is likely to have a big part to play here - albeit probably as an impact sub. A Sunderland target at one stage this summer.

Signed for Sheff Wed in the summer after his contract at West Brom expired. Isn't thought to be serious but unlikely to play a major part at the Stadium of Light this weekend.

4. Nathaniel Chalobah - major doubt

Signed for Sheff Wed in the summer after his contract at West Brom expired. Isn't thought to be serious but unlikely to play a major part at the Stadium of Light this weekend.

