Both teams have high ambitions for the new season, with Bluebirds fans enthused about the club’s summer transfer business and pleased to have some long overdue managerial stability as Erol Bulut takes charge of his second campaign. While the arrival of Regis Le Bris at Sunderland means there are probably more unknowns with the Black Cats, they have a core of players who have shown they can thrive at Championship level. Both bosses, though, are without a number of players for this game whether it be due to injury or match fitness issues. Here, we run you through everything you need to know across both teams...