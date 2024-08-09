Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

With the season less than a week away, Sunderland AFC has responded to a number of concerns raised by supporters regarding “ongoing ticketing issues”.

A key area of concern regards the booking and distribution of away game tickets.

Gateshead supporters branch founder Paul Haley contacted the Sunderland Echo after “finally reaching breaking point” over what he described as “ongoing ticketing issues” for the branch and its members.

The branch was founded in 2018 and is registered with SAFC to enable members to block-book tickets, but is not part of the Sunderland AFC Branch Liaison Council.

The ‘Official Gateshead branch of Sunderland Supporters’, which is part of the Sunderland AFC Branch Liaison Council, has contacted the Echo to point out Mr Hayely’s branch is not connected with them, and they do not endorse his comments.

Paul, 45, said: “Last season I ordered 60 tickets for branch members for the Preston North End game. I ordered them before the stipulated deadline. I was told they had been posted out but they never arrived in time for the game and so I was informed I would have to collect duplicate tickets at Preston’s ground.

“As an away fan on a day out, the last thing you want to have to do is to have to go and queue for tickets.

“I queued for an hour outside of Preston’s ticket office only to then be told that SAFC had not sent through the duplicate ticket list.

“This wasn’t the first time this has happened about not receiving tickets and to make matters worse, when I got home, the original tickets eventually arrived and I had to pay the £5 postage.”

Responding to this situation a club spokesperson said: “Unless requested, all branches collect their tickets in advance directly from SAFC. In the instances where a request is made for postage and the timeframe allows, this will be fulfilled.

“If the timeframe involved may result in unfulfillment due to a limited delivery window, duplicate tickets will instead be made available from the host stadium.”

Paul is also unhappy about the new system for supporters’ branches to block book away tickets for their members.

This season (2024/25) supporters’ branches will be restricted to block booking a maximum of 80 tickets across the first two phases of purchase.

Responding to the restrictions Paul said: “We have 141 members in our branch, many of whom have been attending away games for many years.

“As a branch, our role is to arrange everything for the match, including transport, accommodation and match tickets.

“If more than 80 people have enough points and want to go to the game, then we can’t block book all these tickets.

“If some people have to go about booking their own tickets, they are concerned they will end up being unable to sit with the people they’ve been going to games with for many years.

“We also have a lot of older fans, many of whom may not be IT savvy, and rely on us as a branch to book their tickets.

“A number of fans who’ve not missed a game in years have said they will end up not going to away matches.”

The club has defended its new policy and insist it was backed by supporters’ branches with the stipulated figure of 80 based on ticket purchase data.

The spokesperson said: “The average number of tickets requested per fixture from branches last season in the first two phases was 49.

“From the 2024-25 season, branches will be able to request up to 80 tickets per away fixture in the first two phases.

“All changes made ahead of the new season in relation to away and branch ticketing were made in conjunction with the Branch Liaison Council, who were involved in the decision-making process and were in full agreement with all changes made.”

Paul also highlighted a situation in which one of his members didn’t have his season ticket renewed, despite having a direct debit set up, although he did say this has now been rectified.

He said: “One of our members has a season ticket with his son. He has a direct debit set-up. His ticket renewed but his son’s didn’t.

“He was then informed his son’s ticket had been sold to someone else. Fortunately the club were able to speak to this supporter who agreed to give up that seat, but these things shouldn’t be happening in the first place.”

The club responded: “In all instances relating to 2024-25 season tickets where a direct debit has been set up correctly and verified by the individual’s bank, all seats have been reserved until the end of August irrespective of whether previous payment dates have been met.” A number of supporters have also contacted the Echo with issues around the purchase of their own individual tickets.

One of the issues raised revolves around being issued tickets at the incorrect age bracket price, despite supporters claiming they inputted the correct data and the club have their correct date of birth.

David, from Sunderland, said he was charged full price for an adult ticket for the away game against Cardiff City on the opening day of the season, despite being eligible for and ordering an over 60s ticket.

In a letter to the ticket office, David said: “Please issue the refund, as I’m not a full paying adult price and it’s not my fault that your system charged me incorrectly for an adult ticket instead of the correct over 60 ticket.”

David confirmed the ticket office responded to say his ticket had already been sent out and asked him to return the ticket to the ticket office and “we can help with this”.

In a subsequent email David said: “Please confirm that Sunderland AFC will pay me my travel costs to return the ticket to the ticket office as they are out of my pocket expenses.”

Michael Robertson, 49, who now lives in Oxfordshire, also contacted the Echo regarding a similar situation with his father, who also purchased a ticket for the Cardiff City game.

He said: “My dad is 70-years-old but was charged for a full price adult ticket. The club has advised the difference will be refunded, but to this point he's still waiting.

“He travels with the Gateshead Branch to away games, and normally relies on another branch member to purchase tickets on his behalf.

“There was a late announcement from the club for branches to purchase tickets, so the branch organiser was unable to submit the application before the deadline and asked everyone to sort their own tickets.

“My dad is not particularly IT savvy so arranged for a friend to help assist with the purchase via their network, and he's rightly upset this friend is currently out of pocket.

“It may not be a large amount of money, but it's the principle and the general response from the club.”

Responding to this situation, a club spokesperson highlighted the potential cause being due to the ticket being purchased on behalf of someone else.

They said: “Age verification measures are in place online. If the age associated with the item purchased - an under-14 season ticket, for example - does not align with the date of birth associated with the user’s account, then the user will be charged for the amount associated with their account.

“No instances of this have been reported to the ticketing team this summer.”

Paul also highlighted “ongoing uncertainty” over provision for fans who once again want a non-digital alternative season ticket, such as the physical card they received last year.

This is something currently being experienced by one of my own family members who is 81, not particularly IT savvy and doesn’t have a smart phone.

He informed me he notified the club before their specified deadline by email, in letter, and in person that he wanted an alternative to a digital season ticket and was told he would receive a phone call to discuss a digital alternative, but this has not subsequently happened.

The family member in question has since been back to the ticket office and was assured he would receive the alternative before the start of the season.

However, with less than a week to the start of the season he said he is still unsure of what this alternative will be.

The club has confirmed to the Echo that for those fans who requested a digital alternative, and for whom “a genuine need” was established, they will be issued with season ticket card.

Responding to the situation a club spokesperson said: “Following the deadline to request a non-digital alternative, the ticket office contacted more than 2,500 fans directly to ensure a suitable solution was put in place ahead of the new season.

“In addition to providing one-on-one support to help many fans make the transition to digital ticketing, and running multiple drop-in digital workshops, some supporters have been issued with NFC enabled cards, where there is a genuine need. These have been provided free of charge.”

There is also the option of printing individual matchday tickets at home.

The spokesperson added: “Fans who missed the deadline to request a non-digital alternative have also received similar levels of support. In instances where there isn’t a genuine need for non-digital alternative but fans do not wish to use a digital ticket, they have the option of printing at home. Any fans requiring further assistance are asked to contact the Club via the Ask SAFC platform.”

While Paul accepts a number of the issues he has raised have been rectified, one of his key concerns is the time taken to be able to speak with someone at the club to resolve situations and the onus on fans to have to go to the ticket office at their own expense.

He said: “The communication has been non-existent. At the moment it feels like the club are treating supporters as customers, when we know that’s not really appropriate.

“If, for example, I had a bad customer experience at Sainsbury’s, I would simply take my custom to Morrison’s, Tesco or Asda.

“Unfortunately with the football club, if I have a bad customer experience, I don’t particularly have the option of going and supporting Newcastle, Middlesbrough or Leeds. I would just stop going to football matches.”