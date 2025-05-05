Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The stats expert have named their joint Sunderland and Coventry City side as the two clubs prepare to meet in the Championship play-off semi-final.

The Championship season is over and Sunderland will now focus their attention on their play-off semi-final tie with Coventry City.

The Black Cats have struggled for form since officially confirming their top six spot with a goalless draw at Norwich City last month and will head into Friday night’s first leg in the Midlands without a win in their last six games and with just one goal to their name during that period.

Despite their impressive upturn in fortunes since Frank Lampard replaced Mark Robins, the Sky Blues have also been patchy in recent weeks and needed a 2-0 home win against Middlesbrough to secure their play-off spot and set up their two-legged tie with Regis Le Bris’ men.

That said, the two sides still remain among the best in the Championship and have earned their chance to make one final push for the Premier League - but who would make it into a combined eleven between the two sides? We utilise the services of the stats experts from WhoScored to find out based on their average match ratings.

WhoScored joint-Sunderland and Coventry City XI

Sunderland's Anthony Patterson. | Getty Images

Goalkeeper: Anthony Patterson - Sunderland (6.4)

The Black Cats academy graduate has been a solid presence between the sticks this season and will hope to be at his best to help his side reach Wembley and end their absence from the Premier League.

Right-back: Trai Hume - Sunderland (7.1)

The Northern Ireland international has been one of Sunderland’s best value-for-money signings in recent seasons and can reflect on another impressive season.

Left-back: Dennis Cirkin - Sunderland (7.0)

There is a reason why Premier League clubs have taken an interest in the former Tottenham Hotspur defender after he impressed once again. His recent return from injury has been a welcome piece of positive news ahead of the play-offs.

Centre-back: Bobby Thomas - Coventry City (6.8)

The Black Cats were not the only side to receive some positive injury news as Sky Blues boss Lampard was able to welcome key centre-back Thomas back into his side for Saturday’s home win against Middlesbrough that clinched their play-off place.

Centre-back: Chris Mepham - Sunderland (6.8)

There were high hopes Mepham could deliver experience and leadership at the back when he joined on a season-long loan from Bournemouth - and it would be safe to suggest the Wales international has met those expectations.

Midfield: Jobe Bellingham - Sunderland (6.9)

Jobe celebrating his opening goal against Derby County at the Stadium of Light on October 1. | Sunderland AFC via Getty Images

The Championship Young Player of the Year and that was a richly deserved award for Bellingham after he built on a solid first season on Wearside with a whole host of impressive performances during the current campaign.

Midfield: Josh Eccles - Coventry City (6.8)

The Sky Blues academy product made his return from injury in his side’s recent defeat at Luton Town and made a late appearance as a substitute in Saturday’s win against Middlesbrough.

Midfield: Jack Rudoni - Coventry City (7.2)

Unquestionably one of the main threats to Sunderland’s hopes of keeping their promotion dreams alive. Rudoni has nine goals and 13 assists in 48 appearances in all competitions and got both goals in Saturday’s win against Middlesbrough.

Winger: Patrick Roberts - Sunderland (6.9)

Roberts may not have found the net as much as he would have liked this season but he has provided seven assists and remains one of the Black Cats’ most exciting attacking threats.

Winger: Haji Wright - Coventry City (7.0)

Getty Images

Sunderland won’t need to be reminded of the threat posed by the 15-times capped United States international after he scored a hat-trick in the last meeting of the two sides in March.

Striker: Wilson Isidor - Sunderland (6.8)

It has been a difficult final two months of the season for the French forward and he has not found the net since grabbing a goal in a 2-1 defeat against Leeds United in February. However, he still takes the lead role in attack according to WhoScored.