Sunderland will face a two-legged play-off semi-final against Championship rivals Coventry City.

Sunderland discovered their play-off semi-final opponents on a dramatic final day of the Championship season.

The Black Cats had already sewn up fourth place and a play-off spot prior to their narrow home defeat against Queens Park Rangers on Saturday - although there will be some concern Regis Le Bris’ side will head into the play-offs on the back of a run of six games without a win. Sheffield United had also secured a play-off spot after they fell away from what appeared to be a three-horse race for the title as they lost out to newly-crowned champions Leeds United and runners-up Burnley. Bristol City will face the Blades in the semi-final after they battled to a draw with Preston North End.

Coventry City have always been one of the favourites to join both red and whites in the top six as former Chelsea and England international Frank Lampard has overseen a remarkable upturn in fortunes with the Sky Blues. A brace from Jack Rudoni was enough to help Coventry to a win against fellow play-off contenders Middlesbrough on Saturday afternoon and that was enough to ensure they Lampard and his players will provide Sunderland’s opposition in a two-legged play-off semi-final. Sunderland will travel to the Midlands for the first leg on Friday night before the two sides head back to Wearside on Tuesday week for what is sure to be an intense atmosphere at the Stadium of Light.

But who is predicted to win both Championship play-off semi-finals and who will come out on top in a final that is branded as the most lucrative game of football? We take to AI tool Grok 3 to see how it believes the play-offs will pan out over the coming weeks.

Who does AI predict will win both Championship semi-final ties?

Sheffield United v Bristol City

Sheffield United’s defensive solidity and counter-attacking threat (e.g. players like Anel Ahmedhodžić and Ollie Arblaster) should outshine Bristol City’s more limited attack. A 1-1 draw in the first leg followed by a 2-0 win at home feels plausible.

AI Prediction: Sheffield United 3-1 Bristol City

Coventry City v Sunderland

Coventry’s attacking options and Lampard’s tactical nous in knockouts should exploit Sunderland’s shaky defense. A 2-1 win at home followed by a 2-2 draw in Sunderland aligns with fan sentiment on X, where Coventry is tipped to advance.

AI Prediction: Coventry City 4-3 Sunderland

Who does AI predict will win the Championship play-off final?

Coventry City v Sheffield United

This final is a coin toss, with both teams evenly matched. Sheffield United’s defensive resilience and play-off nous under Wilder give them a slight edge, especially in a one-off game where mistakes are costly. Coventry’s attacking flair and momentum make them dangerous, but their defensive lapses could be exploited by United’s physicality and set-piece prowess. The game is likely to be cagey, with both sides cautious early on, but a moment of quality or a set-piece goal could decide it.

AI Prediction: Sheffield United 2-1 Coventry City