The former Sunderland and Rangers goalkeeper has revealed why he left the Black Cats in 2020 - with Stewart Donald playing a major part

Former Sunderland goalkeeper Jon McLaughlin has detailed how a stand-off between his agent and Stewart Donald resulted in the Scot leaving Wearside in 2020.

The 36-year-old Scotland international left Sunderland to sign for Rangers in 2020 after two seasons at the Stadium of Light. The goalkeeper became a free agent after departing Rangers at the end of last season, bringing four years at Ibrox to an end. During his time in Glasgow, McLaughlin made 46 appearances in all competitions before joining Championship club Swansea City, where he remains.

McLaughlin previously played for clubs such as Bradford City and Burton Albion, but is well remembered on Wearside for his time at Sunderland. He joined the Black Cats in the summer of 2018 while the club was in League One, going on to make 90 appearances over two seasons before the move Rangers. McLaughlin played twice for Sunderland at Wembley in the Checkatrade final penalty loss to Portsmouth and the League One play-off final defeat to Charlton Athletic.

However, speaking during a recent interview with Sunderland’s club historian, Rob Mason, McLaughlin detailed the situation surrounding his disappointing exit five years ago. When asked about his departure, he said: “The really honest answer is that it was the culmination of a few things.

“Covid was a big factor. We should have already had a deal signed to stay at the club. After the first season, the club had come to us, but unfortunately, between my agent at the time and the club’s owners at the time, it wasn’t a match made in heaven. I think both sides were at fault.

“If it had just been myself and Jack Ross sat around a table, we’d have sorted it out in ten minutes. Once that hadn’t been resolved, and then the league suddenly stopped due to Covid, things spiralled, and the owners we talking about pay cuts rather than new contracts. I ended up going to Rangers, but it certainly wasn’t the case that I wanted to leave Sunderland. I was gutted that I did leave. I still live in the area, in Wynard, and that’s where I’ll come back to when I retire.”

Jon McLaughlin reflects on Checkatrade Trophy final loss

Any time you get to ho to Wembley, it is a great experience. We were playing for a trophy and while for the fans who had seen the team in the Premier League for so long it was a lower-level trophy, the one positive of dropping down the leagues meant that they were going to Wembley in a cup final.

Obviously, ultimately it was disappointing that we lost, but for two League One clubs to play in front of 85,000 it was a pretty special day. We were gutted not to win it. Us and Portsmouth went at it against each other all season and there was nothing between us really.