Jobe Bellingham continues to be at the centre of widespread transfer speculation

Borussia Dortmund are leading the race to sign Sunderland midfielder Jobe Bellingham this summer, and are preparing to table a big money offer for the teenage sensation, according to reports.

The England youth international has enjoyed a breakout campaign on Wearside and was recently named Championship Young Player of the Season for his contributions to the Black Cats’ ongoing promotion push.

As a consequence, a number of high-profile suitors have been linked with prospective moves for Bellingham across recent months, but a fresh update has suggested that it is Dortmund - who previously signed Jobe’s elder brother, Jobe - who are best placed to lure him away from the North East at the present moment in time.

What has been said about Borussia Dortmund’s interest in Jobe Bellingham?

According to a report from continental outlet Fichajes, “the surname Bellingham is back on Borussia Dortmund's radar.” It is understood that the Bundesliga giants are big admirers of the Sunderland star, and are willing to table a bid of around £17.1 million to prise him away from the Stadium of Light over the coming months. Fichajes also go on to claim that the 19-year-old is attracting interest from “numerous European teams, but it is Dortmund leading the race to secure his services”.

An excerpt from the report reads: “The Dortmund sporting direction sees in him a secure investment for the future, supported by his last name but mainly anchored in his own qualities. The German club, renowned for its youth talent development policy, would be willing to replicate the path already taken by his elder brother at Signal Iduna Park, where he became a global star before moving to Real Madrid.

“Sunderland is aware of the player's value and will not let him go without a compensation matching his potential. However, Dortmund's interest is firm, and negotiations could progress in the coming weeks. Meanwhile, Jobe Bellingham remains focused on his progression, although the prospect of stepping into one of Europe's major showcases is starting to shape up as a natural progression in his young career.”

What else has been said about Jobe Bellingham’s future recently?

This latest report comes off the back of an update from Spanish outlet Marca earlier in the week, suggesting that Bellingham has emerged as a target for Real Madrid. The La Liga giants currently employ Jude Bellingham as well, and it is understood that transfer chiefs in the Spanish capital are open to the prospect of reuniting the brothers based on their belief in Jobe’s potential and the trajectory of his development.

What has Jobe Bellingham said about playing for Sunderland?

Speaking about Sunderland’s promotion hopes after collecting his Young Player of the Season award, Bellingham said: “The main goal this season is still for the team to get promoted, and we've still got an amazing opportunity to do that. I'm sure everyone at the club realises what kind of opportunity we've got; they don't come around very often, and so we have to make the most of it. This [individual award] is a bonus.

"We're going to need everyone, as the gaffer has said. The supporters will do their bit, I'm sure, travelling so far as they always do to support this team. Us players, it's up to us to understand what it means to the supporters and the staff who work tirelessly from top to bottom. We've got to do it for everyone."

