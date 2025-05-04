Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The moments you may have missed as Sunderland faced Queens Park Rangers in the Championship on Saturday

Sunderland faced Queens Park Rangers in the Championship on Saturday afternoon at the Stadium of Light, with several talking points emerging before, during and after the game.

Sunderland finished the regular campaign with their fifth defeat in a row. Nicolas Madsen’s early goal proved the difference between the teams as the Black Cats again struggled to create any chances of note.

Here, we take a look at the more interesting moments that you have missed as Sunderland played QPR at the Stadium of Light in the Championship.

Two ex-Sunderland players return wearing QPR colours

Sunderland saw two former players return to the Stadium of Light on Saturday wearing the colours of QPR.

Jimmy Dunne, who started the game, enjoyed a brief loan spell at Sunderland in the 2018-19 season. The Irish centre-back joined the Black Cats from Burnley in January 2019, brought in to provide defensive cover during the club’s push for promotion from League One. Dunne made a handful of appearances under Jack Ross but didn’t stay at the club beyond his initial spell.

Colback, who also started the game, is one of the few players to have crossed the Tyne-Wear divide, but his formative years were spent with Sunderland. A product of the club’s academy, Colback rose through the youth ranks before making his senior debut in 2010. The former Nottingham Forest’s controversial free transfer to Newcastle United in 2014 soured his reputation among Black Cats supporters.

As expected the former Black Cats and Magpies player was roundly booed everytime he touched the ball. Starting at left-back, Colback was also involved in a confrontation with Luke O’Nien towards the end of the first-half. Colback was marking O’Nien as the home side prepared to take a corner before some pushing and shoving in the box. Referee Anthony Backhouse was forced to speak to the pair. Sunderland fans in the Roker End promptly directed several anti-Newcastle United chants at Colback following the skirmish.

Colback infuriated Sunderland fans in the second half by taking an age to come off the pitch after being replaced by Morgan Fox with around 30 minutes left to play. For his troubles as the entire stadium made their feelings towards Colback well and truly known with more boos and chants aimed in his direction.

Central defender Clark-Salter was absent from the game with a hip injury but is on the books at The R’s. The former England youth international joined Sunderland as a young player from parent club Chelsea during the January transfer window before the Black Cats were relegated to League One under then-manager Chris Coleman. Clarke-Salter’s stint at the Stadium of Light didn’t go to plan, with the defender being sent off twice in just 11 league games.

Former Sunderland and Wolves favourite spotted watching QPR game

One-time Sunderland favourite Jody Craddock was spotted at the Stadium of Light watching the game between his old side and QPR. The defender joined Sunderland in 1997 from Cambridge United for a fee of around £300,000 and established himself as a regular in Sunderland’s backline under Peter Reid.

He was part of the squad that won promotion to the Premier League in the 1998–99 season, contributing significantly with consistent performances during a record-breaking Championship campaign. Craddock continued to play regularly in the top flight, forming a reliable partnership with various centre-backs as Sunderland consolidated their Premier League status in the early 2000s.

In total, Craddock made over 140 league appearances for the Black Cats, scoring once. He left the club in 2003 following Sunderland’s relegation, signing for Wolverhampton Wanderers, where he would go on to spend the rest of his professional career. Craddock was also presented to the Stadium of Light crowd at half-time.

Sunderland also welcome back ex-player Seb Larrson

Former midfielder Seb Larsson was also in attendance at the Stadium of Light against QPR and was presented to the crowd ahead of the game, In total, Larsson made 203 appearances for Sunderland across all competitions, scoring 14 goals during his six-year spell at the Stadium of Light. He left the club in 2017 after their relegation from the Premier League and went on to join Hull City, and then Swedish club AIK, where he won a league title.

Larsson joined Sunderland on a free transfer in June 2011 after leaving Birmingham City, where he had won the League Cup under Alex McLeish. The Swedish international midfielder was brought in by then-manager Steve Bruce and quickly became a key figure in the squad. The 39-year-old has since retired from professional football and recently returned to the Academy of Light ahead of Sunderland’s play-off campaign.

Sunderland handed teamsheet boost ahead of Queens Park Rangers

Régis Le Bris made two changes to his Sunderland team to face QPR, with Dennis Cirkin stepping up his comeback by returning to the starting XI at left back.

There was a further boost on the bench with Dan Ballard making his return from a hamstring injury. The former Arsenal man was handed a spot on the bench by Le Bris but was brought on in the second for Chris Mepham with half an hour left to play. Eliezer Mayenda was back after successfully coming through the concussion protocols and returned to the starting XI ahead of Wilson Isidor, in what could be seen as a significant decision by Le Bris ahead of the play-off semi-finals.

Le Bris also opted for an interesting tactical switch during the QPR game, with Dan Neil starting in a more advanced role with Jobe in the number six position. The head coach has experimented with the switch previously this season but it was an curious aside to ee it implemented this close to the play-offs.

Sunderland booed off at half-time after lacklustre performance

With their team 1-0 down at half-time, Sunderland fans booed Le Bris’ men off at the half-time interval. The Black Cats conceded to QPR against the run of play after five minutes but despite huffing and puffing could not equalise before the interval.

The first-half, coupled with Sunderland’s recent poor form, prompted supporters to let their feelings known to their team ahead of the second-half, with the Roker End setting the tone of annoyance directed towards Le Bris’ men. There was also a smattering of boos for Tommy Watson again when the winger was brought on as a substitute in the 75th minute.

Enzo Le Fee’s first-half injury concern

Sunderland were handed a serious in-game injury concern during the first-half when AS Roma loanee Enzo Le Fee was clattered by QPR player Madsen. The Frenchman was seen hitting the ground in pain and holding his legs after the late challenge at the Stadium of Light.

The sequence was a huge worry for Sunderland fans in the ground with most supporters hoping Le Fee can prove the difference in the play-off semi-finals against Coventry City. Thankfully, the winger recovered after some treatment from the Black Cats physio and played on until being subbed late in the second half.