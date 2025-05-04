Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Max Power has taken to social media to announce his release by Danish Superliga club AGF Fodbold.

The 31-year-old joined Sunderland at the beginning of the 2018-19 season in League One on an initial loan deal before making the move from Wigan Athletic permanent shortly after. The midfielder made 137 appearances for the Black Cats in all competitions, scoring 13 goals in the process over three seasons at the Stadium of Light. Power even captained the club for a period and was part of the team that won the Papa John's Trophy under Lee Johnson.

Power left Sunderland in 2021 to rejoin former club Wigan Athletic, where he spent another two seasons before making the move to Saudi Arabia to play for Al-Qadsiah. Power initially joined AGF in September last year, after impressing during a trial period, signing a short-term deal running until the end of the season. However, both parties agreed to an early termination of the contract by mutual consent, allowing the player to explore new opportunities ahead of the deal's scheduled expiry in May.

“My time at AGF Fodbold has come to an end. The club informed me that they’re planning ahead for next season and with my contract expiring, they have given me the opportunity to also plan for my own future, which I am extremely grateful for,” Power wrote on LinkedIn.

“It’s been a great experience not only for myself but also for my family living in Aarhus. A passionate football city, which I’m sure I’ll come back to visit. The club is going in a great direction, with a top training facility and new stadium on the way.”

Power continued: “I’m sure this club will be competing in European competitions in the near future. I’ve met some amazing people and wish everyone associated with the club all the best for the future. I’m now looking forward to seeing what’s next in my career.”

Max Power played through the pain at Sunderland

Last summer, Power revealed he had been playing with some discomfort for a significant period of time and had been taking painkilling injections during his time at Sunderland.

In May 2024, Power wrote on social media after his departure from Saudi Arabia: “Years of painkillers and injections to get through games had finally caught up with me and I required surgery on my groin and hernia. As someone who has never been injured before, in hindsight, I probably rushed the comeback and faced many setbacks along the way

“In January I took a very difficult decision to end my season to allow the club to bring in another foreign player as the rule in this division is 7 international players per team. It broke my heart but I am proud of my decision to put the team and the football club before my own self. I have had to learn to lead in a different way than on the pitch, by helping the team every day in training and in the dressing room.

“This period has allowed me to fully reset my body and I now feel stronger and better than at any stage in my career. I want to thank all staff at the club and the owner Aramco for the help during this period. I have seen the best specialists in world football and had surgery from one of the best surgeons in the game.”

“The biggest thank you is to my wife and children for their unwavering support. They’ve seen how hard I’ve worked and the impact not being able to play has had on me. This period of time out of the team has made me realise how much I still love this game that has given me a great life to date. I can’t wait for pre-season to begin and I look forward to helping the club progress next season.”