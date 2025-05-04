Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland defender Chris Mepham dropped a telling admission regarding motivation after the QPR game

Sunderland defender Chris Mepham has admitted that his teammates may have “subconsciously” lost motivation during the final stretch of the Championship season.

The Black Cats ended their campaign with five consecutive defeats—against Swansea City, Bristol City, Blackburn Rovers, Oxford United and Queens Park Rangers. Despite the poor run, Sunderland still secured a comfortable fourth-place finish, having wrapped up a top-six spot with several games to spare. With little left to play for but pride, their performance levels noticeably dipped.

The final two matches raised particular concern, as Régis Le Bris’ side were well beaten by both Oxford United and QPR, offering little threat despite fielding full-strength lineups. Sunderland will now take on Coventry City in the Championship play-off semi-finals, but head into the first leg at the CBS Arena winless in five and with just one goal from open play across their last eight league games.

Reflecting on the team’s form following the QPR defeat, Mepham acknowledged that motivation had waned toward the end of the regular season. However, he also stressed that the play-offs now offer a real opportunity for the players to reset and make amends.

“Yeah, of course. Perfect opportunity for us to put everything right, especially that game in particular against Coventry, where I think it's probably the most disappointing result and performance we've had,” Mepham said after the game against QPR.

“So what an opportunity to go there and give a good account of ourselves and get a result and get something that we can hold on to come back to the Stadium of Light, where we know the fans will be behind us and they'll play the 12th man at times.

“It's not been a good run that we've been on, but for me, when you head into two play-off games, I think form goes out the window. I think you've got two of the biggest games of your lives, where naturally everyone will raise their level, and the fans will be behind everyone. Like I said, I think we've got an amazing opportunity now to progress.

“I think it's been a compliment and a credit towards the fact that we've been in a position where, with six games to go, we can tinker with the team and give important players a rest and make some tactical tweaks and some changes. I think other teams are scrapping for their lives, and it's going down to the wire. You see, today teams missing out on the play-offs, teams getting relegated.

“We've been in a position for a long time now where we know our destiny. I think it can be difficult on the flip side because, like I said, you can subconsciously lose that little bit of motivation. Like I said, it's really important now that we dust ourselves down and know that we've got two massive games coming up, and hopefully we get the third one at Wembley.”

