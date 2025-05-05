Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland will face Coventry City in the play-off semi finals following their defeat to QPR

Régis Le Bris has explained his key changes for Sunderland's final-day defeat to QPR, saying it is important to have numerous different options for the upcoming play-off campaign.

Le Bris brought Eliezer Mayenda straight back into the starting XI after his recent absence due to concussion, while Jobe Bellingham also dropped into the deepest-lying midfield role. The Sunderland head coach hinted that this might not be a a reflection of his plans for the upcoming semi finals, but rather a desire to ensure he has numerous choices if and when required across those two legs.

"We don't know what will happen in these two games so it was really important to manage different options, to spend time with other players around you," Le Bris said.

"If we have to make a decision early or later in a game and you don't have these experiences from previous games, it's a problem. So even if it's not the best option normally for the team, it is useful to have these experiences and these options.

"This is what this period has been for, it's disappointing because we lost but we learned a lot about our squad. We'll be stronger at the end. Dan Ballard was a big positive for us, Dennis played a full game. Some of the players were not at their best but they are good players, they have shown this so many times. It's just a question of reaction and we know they have this in their profile."

Sunderland boss delivers verdict after Coventry City clash confirmed

Le Bris said he was confident that his players would avoid a repeat of the heavy 3-0 defeat the Black Cats suffered at the Ricoh Arena in March.

"It was a specific period, in this game we were really exhausted and it was the starting point of this period [of rotation]," Le Bris said.

"We felt it was really important to refresh the squad after 36, 37, 38 games, I don't remember exactly.

"This period is over. Individual mistakes can obviously happen but it wasn't so often this season and I am sure it won't happen again.

"For me, I have in my head the games we played against Leeds, Sheffield United and Burnley," Le Bris added.

"These games were 'play-off games' and we always played well in these situations. If it was two, three, four months before, we'll be ready to do it again, I have no doubt about this."